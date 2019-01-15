Markets

Resurgent yuan approaches six-month high

This is despite China’s exports in dollar terms falling 4.4% in December from a year earlier and imports 7.6%, the worst readings since 2016

15 January 2019 - 12:29 Tian Chen and Enda Curran
China's yuan. Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYNG-HOON
China's yuan. Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYNG-HOON

Hong Kong — China’s yuan is shrugging off poor economic data to head for its strongest level in six months, but the gains are coming so fast they’re casting uncertainty over the rally’s longevity.

The currency rose as much as 0.42% to 6.7383 per dollar on Tuesday, in line for its highest close since July. It has rallied 1.8% in 2019, the third-best performer out of 11 Asian exchange rates tracked by Bloomberg. The advance comes amid a string of worse-than-expected economic numbers, spurring warnings from the likes of Mizuho Bank and Rabobank that a correction could be on the horizon.

“The yuan has reached its peak in the short term, as weak economic fundamentals won’t support a further rapid rally,” said Xia Le, Hong Kong-based chief Asia economist at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. Trade data could get “uglier” in the coming two quarters, he said. “The central bank may take measures, such as verbal warnings and window guidance, to slow the appreciation.”

China’s exports in dollar terms fell 4.4% in December from a year earlier and imports slumped 7.6%, the worst readings since 2016. Data on industrial profits, manufacturing, retail sales and producer prices have also been soft, adding to signs that fundamentals surrounding the Chinese economy have yet to respond to policy makers’ efforts to shore up demand.

The onshore yuan pared its gain to 0.15% as of 5.17pm trading at 6.7568 per dollar in Shanghai. The offshore rate was down 0.06%.

Bloomberg

JSE joins Asian market recovery, even as Brexit vote looms

Resilience on global markets has raised hopes that the performance of equities this month is more than just a correction
Markets
3 hours ago

Rand steady as market eyes Brexit vote

A 12c gain against the dollar came as some surprise on Monday, but risk events loom, including a crucial Brexit vote at 9pm SA time
Markets
4 hours ago

Nikkei rallies, supported by exporters as weaker yen boosts sentiment

Japanese investors recovered from the news of falling Chinese exports in December and focused on positive factors
Markets
6 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand reacts badly to ANC manifesto
Markets
2.
Doing a Buffett? Bet on S&P 500 causes flap on ...
Markets
3.
JSE slips on shock Chinese data, led by Naspers
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE edges lower amid global ...
Markets
5.
Rand retreats back towards R14/$ after gloomy ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.