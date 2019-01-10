Markets

Naspers pulls down the JSE, while gold miners cheer dovish Fed

Global markets are digesting the Federal Reserve’s minutes and disappointing Chinese economic data

10 January 2019 - 10:46 karl gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The JSE edged  lower on Thursday morning, largely as a result of losses from market heavyweight Naspers, although banks and retailers found support from dovish US Federal Reserve minutes.

The Fed minutes released overnight showed caution among policymakers due to uncertainty over global growth, with interest-rate sensitive stocks and gold miners seemingly welcoming this stance from the world’s most-influential central bank.

Gold is seen as a hedge against loose monetary policy, while fewer Fed interest rate increases reduce the likelihood the Reserve Bank will raise rates locally.

At 10.06am the all share was 0.22% lower at 53,105.1 points and the top 40 was down 0.38%. Industrials gave up 0.39%. Gold miners added 2.37% and general retailers 1.02%.

At the same time, gold was up 0.21% at $1,295.85/oz and platinum up 0.17% to $826.07/oz. Brent crude was 0.93% weaker at $60.77 a barrel.

Diversified miner Glencore gave up 1.69% to R51.82 and Anglo American 1.14% to R317.70. Trading ex-dividend, BHP extended Wednesday’s 4.13% loss, giving up a further 0.92% to R286.34.

Naspers was the main drag on the local bourse, falling 1.27% to R2,93527.

Asian markets were under pressure after disappointing Chinese data, with factory-gate inflation in that country growing at an annualised 0.9% in December — the slowest pace in two years.

Rand hedge Richemont was 1.41% lower at R92.54.

Sibanye-Stillwater rose 3.94% to R11.07, having said in a strategic update earlier that gold production for 2018 was expected to be only marginally lower than expected, as contingency measures to deal with industrial action at its operations were paying off.

Ascendis added 5.58% to R5.30.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Rand starts year well but headwinds remain

Analysts say the local currency could fall as far as R16 to the dollar in 2019
Markets
5 hours ago

Fed’s more dovish stance lifts gold

The metal is stronger as an impasse between Donald Trump and Democrats on funding for a border wall weighs on the dollar
Markets
2 hours ago

Asian shares lose ground after rally

Markets are waiting for more news on the US-China trade talks that have raised hope of a deal to avert an all-out trade war
Markets
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand starts year well but headwinds remain
Markets
2.
Rand stronger but faces turbulent 2019
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE jumps 2% to reach two-month high
Markets
4.
JSE likely to take a breather on Thursday
Markets
5.
Palladium smashes another record with premium ...
Markets

Related Articles

JSE likely to take a breather on Thursday
Markets

Commodity markets bet Beijing’s bid to boost its economy will work
Markets

Rand stronger but faces turbulent 2019
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.