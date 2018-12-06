Market data - December 6 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Jonathan Jansen asks President Cyril Ramaphosa to give us a sense he's got a handle on SA's issues, and Sanlam’s proposed BEE deal meets resistance
The Cabinet has approved the appointment of Land Bank boss Tshokolo Nchocho as the new CEO of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). Nchocho, who was recommended to the Cabinet by the IDC ...
Provinces begin list conferences to decide who will be the ANC's representatives in parliament and provincial legislatures
European mall owner wants market authorities in SA and the Netherlands to probe short seller
Fear of a global slowdown will affect SA’s momentum, say analysts
Peugeot’s new Walvis Bay facility prompts the government and motor companies to raise questions over import duties and potential breaching of Southern African Customs Union rules
It's the final countdown for the UK's divorce settlement with the EU as British MPs prepare to vote on the separation package
With 10 national breeders titles notched on his belt since his move to Summerhill Stud in 1979, Goss has been the backbone of the sport
Satirist's latest two books include a personal element about the Jacob Zuma disaster — the former president's attempts to sue him
