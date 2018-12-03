Market data - December 3 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Gwede Mantashe evades questions at Zondo inquiry, and this is why estate agents' livelihoods are under threat
President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce on Tuesday the new national director of public prosecutions
De Lille, a political survivor in SA's torrid politics, unveils the name of her new party to contest the 2019 elections
The City says the call for private players to help alleviate its housing shortage was being heeded, but more of them needed to accommodate “inclusionary” housing units.
An upturn in the truck market was the only positive in a pretty bleak year
Chinese stocks rise on agreement to halt tariff escalation and hold more talks on contentious issues
The evacuation on a UN chartered plane marks a key step in kickstarting stalled negotiations as Yemen pushed to the brink of famine
Just a few minutes of logical thought should have been enough to rule out the conspiracy theory that was spawned by Vermeulen’s sideline chat.
The advent calendar has gone way beyond chocolate. We round up our favourites to splurge on this Christmas
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.