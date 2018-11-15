Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Santova Logistics and Naspers

15 November 2018 - 10:58 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK
Image: Stocks

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Santova Logistics as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Naspers.

Combrinck said that in the past three years Capicraft has run from R3 to R$ and back again.

“It’s a company with no hard assets, but they do have software. They do sourcing for clients, it started as a forward booking operator and are still doing that for most of their South African clients but have diversified more than half of the business and is offshore now.”

Shapiro said Naspers is a game changer.

“If they get the WeChat right and the advertising continues and, coming off a low base, they will show great results in each quarter.”

