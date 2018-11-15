Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Diageo

15 November 2018 - 10:52 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management chose Diageo as his stock pick of the day.

The global alcoholic beverages company produces Johnny Walker, Smirnoff, Tanqueray Gin and Guiness.

“They have quite a wide offering with very good cash flows and in the current environment it seems that heading towards a more defensive stock makes the most sense,” Pheiffer said.

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management talks to Business Day TV about Diageo

Elon Musk's Teslaquila heads for high noon with Mexican tequila

Elon Musk's 'Teslaquila' drink faces clash with Mexican tequila industry
Companies
19 hours ago

AB InBev watching the legal marijuana market closely

Legalisation is important ‘for us as a beer company’ and for society as a whole, the group says
Companies
17 days ago

Africa funds: continent of promise and peril

With deep inefficiencies and illiquid shares, Africa requires a longer-term commitment than most other markets
Money & Investing
21 days ago

Cannabis a new golden goose for booze business

Svedka vodka has poured $4bn into the Canadian cannabis firm Canopy Growth
Companies
1 month ago

Johnnie Walker set to open ‘experiential store’ in Madrid

The world’s largest distiller said it chose Madrid because it’s a top tourist destination
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Thursday promises to be a busy day, with a deluge ...
Markets
2.
Rand firms as bad news batters the euro
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips slightly, with Sasol ...
Markets
4.
Rand firms 1% to the dollar as market digests ...
Markets
5.
Positive turn in US-China relations lifts Asian ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.