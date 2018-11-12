Markets

Climbing oil price dents JSE, as risk events loom

Diversified miners and Sasol gain as the oil price rises, although Naspers and banks are under strain

12 November 2018 - 09:56 Karl Gernezky
Picture SUNDAY TIMES/MOEKETSI MOTICOE
Picture SUNDAY TIMES/MOEKETSI MOTICOE

News that Saudi Arabia will cut oil exports from December put the JSE under mild pressure on Monday morning, with retailers faring worst as the rand slipped against the dollar.

Brent crude was almost 3% higher in morning trade, with some caution in the markets ahead of risk events this week. Brexit talks and discussion of the Italian budget deficit are both on the agenda.

At 9.30am the all share was down 0.41% to R53,079.2 points and the top 40 had lost 0.46%. Industrials were down 1.15%, platinums 1.06% and banks 0.37%. Resources were up 1.2%.

Local focus is on Thursday’s retail sales data for September, which could indicate whether SA escaped a recession in the third quarter.

Sasol firmed 0.75% to R476.50.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco gave up 3.91% to R602.10.

Richemont recovered 2.27% to R98.98 having lost 6% on Friday after it reported a 2% decline in headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-September.

Rebosis Property Fund slumped 15.31% to R5.09, after earlier reporting a decline in dividend growth for ordinary shares of 27.7% in the year to end August.

Vodacom lost 3.13% to R126.24, after reporting earlier that group operating profit climbed 0.8% to R11bn in the six months to end-September.

Net1 UEPS was unchanged at R126.24, having crashed 46.86% on Friday after reporting group revenue dropped 17% to $126m in the year to end-September, with profit under pressure from the cancellation of its social grants contract.

Naspers fell 3.09% to R2,660.

Tongaat Hulett was unchanged at R61.30, having slumped 6.1% on Friday, when it said expected its headline loss for the six months to end-September to grow 113% due to poor market conditions in SA and Mozambique.

In morning trade gold was 0.27% lower at $1,206.03/oz and platinum 0.35% at $852.37.

Brent crude was 2.68% higher at $71.48 a barrel.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Gold holds steady, but strong dollar exerts pressure

Oanda’s Stephen Innes says higher US interest rates and a stronger dollar are flashing red for gold investors
Markets
1 hour ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Retail figures will indicate whether recession is over

While the economy is expected to  have grown marginally in the third quarter, it remains too low to make a significant dent on unemployment, poverty ...
Economy
14 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips almost 1.5% in risk-off trade

Naspers fell 4% and Richemont 6% on Friday, with the local bourse seeing broad-based losses amid a global equity sell-off
Markets
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips almost 1.5% in risk-off ...
Markets
2.
Rising oil prices may boost Sasol on Monday
Markets
3.
Rand’s rally tripped up by hawkish Fed
Markets
4.
Rand falls 1% as dollar rebounds on hawkish Fed ...
Markets
5.
Rand suffers more blows as dollar flexes its ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil rises on Saudi plans to cut supply
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips almost 1.5% in risk-off trade
Markets

Rand’s rally tripped up by hawkish Fed
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.