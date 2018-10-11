News Leader
WATCH: The small caps worth watching
11 October 2018 - 11:00
Companies that fall outside the JSE’s top-40 are known as small-and mid-cap stocks. They are among the cheapest in the world.
Jarred Winer, co-founder of Westbrooke Alternative Asset Management, joined Business Day TV to discuss investment opportunities.
