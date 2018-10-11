Markets

Rand keeps steady despite global growth jitters

US treasury yields pulled back from seven-year highs, dragging the dollar with them, which took pressure off the rand

11 October 2018 - 10:39 Andries Mahlangu
The dollar and the rand. Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO
The dollar and the rand. Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The rand held up reasonably well on Thursday morning despite poor global sentiment.

The rand tends to be a good measure of global risk-on/risk-off trade, but the correlation was absent in early trade, with the rand firming while equity market losses deepened.

There were no clear, new catalysts in play for the sour mood in global markets, other than continuing trade war concerns. Technology stocks worldwide were under renewed pressure, contributing to the poor sentiment.

US treasury yields pulled back from seven-year highs, dragging the dollar along with them, which in turn took pressure off the rand and other emerging-market currencies.

South African bonds were also spared in the sell-off, with the yield on the benchmark R186 bond little changed at 9.245% in early trade, from 9.220% at its last settlement.

The rand and local bonds have been highly volatile in recent months, making it difficult to discern a trend.

"Not a day goes by that we do not speak of trade wars, mulling over the possible fall-out from the imposition of protectionist measures. Various economic loss estimates have been tabled but there are few approximations of the impact on financial markets," said Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana, analyst at Rand Merchant Bank.

"Suffice it to say that global stocks are bearing the brunt of market concern, losing value progressively as investors question the damage to corporate earnings from the trade dispute at a time when borrowing costs are spiralling."

At 10am, the rand was at R14.6982 to the dollar from R14.7873, at R16.9626 to the euro from R17.0310 and at R19.3817 to the pound from R19.4911. The euro was at $1.1540 from $1.1517.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Get ready for a rough day on the JSE as global ...
Markets
2.
The worst is probably over for the rand, Nomura ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls sharply in global risk-off ...
Markets
4.
The hunt for yield: tracking the big tuskers in ...
Markets
5.
Sea of red washes over Asian share markets, after ...
Markets

Related Articles

Tito Mboweni’s appointment could drive business confidence up further
Economy

The return of the governor
News & Fox

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.