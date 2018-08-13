Markets

Market data - August 13 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

13 August 2018 - 20:41
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Unit Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Turkish contagion sends rand back over R15/$
Markets
2.
This is why the rand is nose-diving
Markets
3.
Rand claws its way back under R15/$, but remains ...
Markets
4.
Why analysts expect the rand to strengthen
Markets
5.
Rand steady as it recovers from day’s worst levels
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.