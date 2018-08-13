Market data - August 13 2018

Africa Investor Bonds Cross Rates Fairbairn Fixed Deposits Forward Rates Fuel Prices Liberty Metals Preference Shares Sanlam Stratus Funds Selected Global Stocks Unit Trusts
The ANC must ask itself at what point in the near future the unemployed voting youth will no longer place our problems at the feet of apartheid?
The bomb threat comes at the end of a day of violent protests and the arrest of 17 students objecting to poor Wi-Fi signal and safety
The Gauteng ANC calls for Tshwane municipal manager Moeketsi Mosola to be suspended after allegations of ‘grand-scale’ corruption
Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund first approached him in early 2017 about taking Tesla off the market, Musk writes in his blog
Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group’s Julie Smith says the state should focus on regulating food prices and lifting wages and social grants
New research shows there has been modest progress in gender transformation at executive level, but there is only one woman at the helm of SA’s Top 40 listed companies
China’s state grains stock-piler Sinograin confirms it will pay an additional 25% import tariff — about $6m
Wallabies coach Michael Cheika releases the names of his trimmed-down 28-man squad
Niq Mhlongo’s fetching awkwardness contrasts with Pravasan Pillay’s dexterous appropriation of English, writes Hans Pienaar
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
