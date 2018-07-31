JSE closes higher as banks and financials gain while Naspers wilts

The JSE closed firmer on Tuesday as a stronger rand boosted banking, financial and retail stocks, while Naspers ended lower for a second consecutive day.

Among the major indices, general retailers fared best, followed by resources and banks. Naspers ended the day 2.2% weaker at R3,242.

In a day dominated by global developments, shares in companies with a focus on the local economy found support through risk-on sentiment emanating from Japan again committing itself to its ultra-loose monetary policies.

Crucial US personal expenditure data came in at an unchanged 1.9% in June. A number of above 2% would have invited a hawkish response from the Fed, and boosted the dollar.

The rand reached a best level of R13.0797 on the day, in line with mostly positive emerging markets, with the exception of the Turkish lira, which weakened 0.6% to nearly five to the dollar. "As global trade tensions eased and investors once again sought yield in emerging markets, the rand enjoyed some respite for the time being," said Peregrine Treasury Solution manager Bianca Botes.

Subdued eurozone growth numbers, together with escalating inflation, put the euro under some pressure in late trade. Compared with the three months to end-March, eurozone GDP was 0.3% higher in the second quarter, its weakest expansion in two years. Year-on-year, it was up 2.1%. Figures also showed the annual rate of inflation in the bloc rose to 2.1% in July, above the European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) target, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

The Dow had gained 0.4% by the JSE’s close, with European markets also higher. Germany’s DAX 30 had added 0.1%, heading for a 4% climb in July, which would be its best month since April.

Metal prices were firmer, while Brent crude dropped about 1% to $74.70 a barrel as stocks from oil cartel Opec reached 2018 highs.

The all share closed 0.21% higher at 57,432.50 points and the top 40 gained 0.17%. General retailers rose 1.66%, resources 1.37%, banks 1.13%, food and drug retailers 0.94%, and financials 0.91%. Industrials lost 0.63%.

Anglo American climbed 2.68% to R297.77 and Sasol 1.27% to R518.20.

Sibanye-Stillwater did best in the gold sector, rising 1.65% to R8, while Gold Fields lost 0.41% to R48.04.

Anglo American Platinum rose 3.05% to R404.50, but Impala Platinum slipped 2.55% to R19.49.

FirstRand gained 2.02% to R69.27 and Absa 1.18% to R171.89.

Mr Price rose 2.92% to R235.14.

Telkom ended the day 2.21% higher at R50.39.

Sappi lost 0.24% to R93.85.