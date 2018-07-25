Gold is steady ahead of US-EU trade talks

Bengaluru — Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday as the dollar held steady ahead of a meeting between the US and European commission presidents to discuss trade-related issues.

Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,223.97/oz at 3.33am GMT.

US gold futures for August delivery were 0.1% lower at $1,223.90/oz. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was little changed at 94.652.

"It is extremely quiet and everyone is staying on the sidelines…. I think the market is still waiting for information on the trade war," said Dick Poon, general manager at Heraeus Metals Hong Kong.

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and European commission president Jean-Claude Juncker is set to be held in Washington on Wednesday, where the two leaders will discuss trade-related issues.