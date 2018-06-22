Markets

WATCH: What oil producers will discuss at the Opec meeting

22 June 2018 - 08:01 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/RAMZI BOUDINA
Producer cartel Opec begins its biannual meeting in Vienna on Friday.

It is widely expected to agree to pump more oil.

SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop spoke to Business Day TV about what might take place during the meeting.

Oil price falls 2% as Opec nears deal to raise production

Oil has steadily fallen in recent weeks as Saudi Arabia, de facto leader of Opec, has signalled it intends to raise production to stabilise prices
Opec scrambling as Iran says it will veto any production agreement

Two days before the oil cartel meets in Vienna to consider increasing oil output, Iran says it is likely to reject any deal — but other members ...
Oil rises on drop in US stock and Libyan supplies ahead of Opec meeting

US crude stocks slump amid record high refinery runs with Libya’s output down due to the loss of a 400,000-barrel storage tank
Donald Trump renews calls for ‘Nopec’, saying Opec is stealing money from US citizens

Trump has hated Opec for decades, saying oil should be about $30 a barrel, and wants to negotiate the ‘No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act’ ...
Drop in US crude inventories lifts oil

The decrease in Libyan supplies due to the collapse of a storage tank helps to push up prices
