WATCH: What oil producers will discuss at the Opec meeting
22 June 2018 - 08:01
Producer cartel Opec begins its biannual meeting in Vienna on Friday.
It is widely expected to agree to pump more oil.
SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop spoke to Business Day TV about what might take place during the meeting.
