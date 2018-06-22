Asian shares hit six-month low as US trade battles start hitting corporate profits

Tokyo — Asian shares slid to their lowest in six months on Friday, on signs that the US trade battles with China and other countries are starting to chip away at corporate profits, while oil prices were choppy ahead of an Opec meeting to discuss raising output.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped as much as 0.35% at one point to touch its lowest since early December.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng hit six-month lows, having lost 3.9% so far this week. South Korea’s Kospi hit nine-month lows and in mainland China, the CSI300 index lost almost 5% this week to hit one-year lows.

Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.85%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell for the eighth straight session on Thursday and the S&P 500 lost 0.63%, with industrials and materials shares hit hard.

Even the high-flying Nasdaq composite, which has outperformed this year on the perception that hi-tech shares were less vulnerable to trade wars, shed 0.88%.

In a sign that escalating tension between the US and its trade partners is taking a toll on the economy, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve’s gauge of US Mid-Atlantic business activity published on Thursday fell to a one-and-a-half-year low.

"The Philadelphia Fed’s survey showed a drop in new orders. Investors are concerned that the trade frictions are starting to affect corporate sentiment and their activities," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, chief strategist at Mizuho Securities.

The impact on corporate profits has become tangible, with German car maker Daimler cutting its earnings forecast on Wednesday, saying tariffs on cars exported from the US to China would hurt Mercedes-Benz sales.

Despite budding signs of economic damage, the trade frictions have shown no sign of abating.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday that the US needed to make it harder for its trading partners to have high trade barriers in order to achieve President Donald Trump’s ultimate goal of lower tariffs and a level playing field.

India joined the European Union and China in retaliating against Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminium, raising import duties on US almonds by 20% and leveraging its position as the world’s biggest buyer of the product.

While some investors still hope Washington and Beijing can work out a deal before July 6, when the first round of US tariffs on Chinese goods as well as retaliatory tariffs by China are due to take effect, others see diminishing hopes of an early compromise.

Worsening sentiment pushed US bond yields lower and triggered profit-taking in the dollar.

The 10-year US Treasuries yield fell to 2.91% from Thursday’s high of 2.95% and its three-week high of 3.01% touched on Wednesday last week.

As the dollar lost steam, the euro bounced back to $1.1611 after hitting an 11-month low of $1.1508 on Thursday.

The single currency had fallen on bets of a protracted period of monetary policy divergence between the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

In addition, the Italian government’s appointment on Thursday of two eurosceptics to head key finance committees reignited fear about anti-euro voices in the eurozone’s third-largest economy.

The pound jumped back from a seven-month trough after the Bank of England’s chief economist, Andy Haldane, unexpectedly joined the minority of policy makers calling for rates to rise to 0.75%, citing concern about growing wage pressure.

The pound last fetched $1.3262, off Thursday’s low of $1.3102.

The dollar changed hands at ¥109.95, having slipped 0.65% so far this week.

The Chinese yuan weakened by about 0.15% in both onshore and offshore trades, staying near its lowest levels since mid-January.

"If the US puts more pressure on China with tariffs, I would suspect the Chinese authorities would like to drive the yuan lower to mitigate the impact," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.

The MSCI emerging markets index fell to its lowest in almost nine months this week as it was also hurt by rising US interest rates, which could prompt fund outflows and raise funding costs for many borrowers in those countries.

Some emerging markets have recently raised interest rates to stem declines in their currencies.

Oil prices rose on uncertainty ahead of a meeting of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and other major producers including Russia, starting later on Friday.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have said a production increase of about 1-million barrels a day, or about 1% of global supply, had become a near-consensus proposal for the group and its allies, but Iran held out against a deal amid the prospect of lower exports due to US sanctions on Tehran.

Brent crude traded at $74 a barrel, up 95c or 1.3%, a day after it had fallen $1.69.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 89c or 1.35% to $66.42 a barrel.

