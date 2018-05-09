Oil jumps more than 3% to new highs as US quits Iran nuclear deal

London — Oil prices rose more than 3% on Wednesday, hitting three-and-a-half-year highs, after US President Donald Trump abandoned a nuclear deal with Iran and announced the "highest level" of sanctions against the oil cartel Opec member.

Ignoring pleas by allies, on Tuesday Trump pulled out of an international agreement with Iran that was agreed in late 2015, raising the risk of conflict in the Middle East and casting uncertainty over global oil supplies at a time when the crude market is already tight.

Brent crude oil touched its highest since November 2014 at $77.20 a barrel. The benchmark contract was up $2.15 a barrel, or more than 2.8%, at $77.00 by 7.30am GMT. US light crude was up $1.90 a barrel, or almost 2.8%, at $70.96, near highs also last seen in late 2014.

In China, the biggest single buyer of Iranian oil, Shanghai crude futures hit their strongest in dollar terms since they were launched in late May.

"Iran’s exports of oil to Asia and Europe will almost certainly decline later this year and into 2019 as some nations seek alternatives to avoid trouble with Washington, and as sanctions start to bite," said Sukrit Vijayakar, director of energy consultancy Trifecta.

Iran re-emerged as a major oil exporter in 2016 after international sanctions against it were lifted in return for curbs on its nuclear programme, with its April exports standing above 2.6-million barrels per day (bpd). This made Iran the third-biggest exporter of crude within Opec, behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Walking away from the deal means that the US will likely re-impose sanctions against Iran after 180 days, unless some other agreement is reached before then.