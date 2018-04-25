Bonds follow rand slip, as benchmark US treasury climbs above 3%

South African government bonds were weaker on Wednesday morning, with the rand retreating to R12.40/$, as yields on US treasuries climbed.

US bond yields have spiked sharply on inflationary concerns, brought about by higher oil prices.

The increasing demand for US debt has prompted dollar strength, put global equities under pressure, and has prompted caution among investors.

Locally, however, news was upbeat on Wednesday, with the FNB/BER consumer confidence index (CCI) rising by 34 index points to 26 in the first quarter of 2018. This is a record high, and the largest quarterly increase since 1982.

Although much of the market direction would be determined by offshore factors, a keen eye would also be kept on local trade-union activity, Sasfin Securities bond analysts said.

Public servants are currently in wage negotiations with the state, and have warned of a "total shutdown" of government services if the government does not accommodate their demands.

Public-sector unions have demanded increases of between 10% and 12%, with a shutdown in government services, or wage increases significantly above inflation, expected to put further strain on the fiscus.

At 10am the R186 was bid at 8.26% from 8.22% and the R207 at 7.15% from 7.13%.

The rand was at R12.4367 to the dollar from R12.3264.

The US 10-year was last seen at 3.0188% from 2.9748%.