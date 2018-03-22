Rand firmer as investors eye Trump and Moody’s

The rand was marginally stronger against major global currencies on Thursday afternoon, as the market watched for the possible implementation of new tariffs by the US against China.

US President Donald Trump was planning to unveil wide-ranging tariffs on Chinese imports, with China already readying its own countermeasures, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

The dollar has been generally weak since Wednesday, after the US Federal Reserve chose not to revise its forward guidance on interest rates.

"Fed chair Jerome Powell’s noticeable caution during his conference and statement on how there was no clear indication in [the] data of an accelerating inflation, encouraged investors to attack the dollar further," said FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga.

A sense of optimism over the recent Brexit transition deal earlier supported the pound, which has recovered from recent lows against the dollar following the original Brexit decision in 2016. The Bank of England earlier opted to keep interest rates unchanged.

Local focus is now expected to be on Moody’s ratings announcement late on Friday, although most analysts expect the agency to keep SA’s local currency rating above junk status.

At 3pm, the rand was at R11.8271 to the dollar from R11.8299, at R14.5635 to the euro from R14.5992, and at R16.7113 to the pound from R16.7282. The euro was at $1.2313 from $1.2340.