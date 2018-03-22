Markets

Bonds track firmer rand as market eyes Moody’s

22 March 2018 - 12:11 Karl Gernetzky
South African government bonds were firmer shortly before midday on Thursday, despite the rand paring some of its earlier gains.

The local unit has found support this week from economic data releases, while emerging-market assets in general have gained after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday, but was less hawkish in tone than expected.

Shortly before noon, yield on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.01%, its lowest level since late February, from 8.08%, according to the Iress data.

Some caution prevailed in the market, however, due to concern that US President Donald Trump would implement new tariffs against China later on Thursday.

Some local focus is on retail sales data for January, due at 1pm. This week’s major risk event, however, is Moody’s latest pronouncement on SA’s credit rating, due on Friday.

At 11.30am, the R207 was at an unchanged 6.71%.

The rand was at R11.8237 from R11.8299.

The yield on the benchmark US 10-year note was last at 2.8522%, from 2.8824%.

