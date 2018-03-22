Futures fall along with JSE as Naspers’s plan to sell Tencent shares spooks investors

South African futures were lower on Thursday, after a renewed bout of risk-off selling hit market heavyweights, in particular Naspers.

After falling more than 9% during the course of the day, Naspers closed 4.59% lower at R3,300.

Overall market volumes were high — R30bn compared to the usual daily average of R20bn — with most of this trade in Naspers.

Local retailers were mixed, and economic data earlier in the day was disappointing. Retail sales grew 3.1% in January compared to a year earlier, well below market expectations of about 6.3%.

A sharply lower opening on the Dow, and weaker European markets added to the negative sentiment.

The all share closed 1.83% lower at 57,224.60 and the top 40 lost 2.13%. Banks dropped 2.54%, industrials 2.44%, general retailers 1.78%, financials 1.59% and property 1.38%.The gold index rose 2.17%.

The Dow was 1.58% off at the JSE’s close, as the technology sector remained under pressure from the fall-out regarding Facebook's use of user data, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

The sector's valuation relative to the broader market has meanwhile climbed to its highest since late 2009, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which leaves it exposed to any slowdown in earnings revisions, the news wires said.

The top-40 Alsi futures index lost 2.83% to 50,700 points. The number of contracts traded was 32,776 from Tuesday’s 14,529. The local markets were closed on Wednesday for Human Rights Day.