JSE firms, led by jump in retailers, after positive inflation print

The JSE firmed on Tuesday, with banks and retailers leading the gains, while rand hedges fell in line with a firmer local currency.

A lower-than-expected inflation report for February bolstered retailers, while the Reserve Bank’s leading indicator also showed an uptick in the business cycle in January.

The rand firmed after European data on the day disappointed, weakening the euro, while the local unit has also benefited from some local political developments.

Banks received a boost as a result, but financials fell, with Sanlam and Discovery faring worst.

While market euphoria over the election of President Cyril Ramaphosa had faded somewhat and was wobbling ahead of Moody’s announcement on Friday, the ratings agency was not likely to downgrade SA further, said Investec economist Annabel Bishop.

Miners were well supported, amid some positive local news. This included comments by Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe that the government was "not married" to pushing through a controversial new version of the Mining Charter.

The all share closed 0.35% higher to 58,288.9 points and the top 40 added 0.35%. General retailers gained 3.65%, banks 0.76% and industrials 0.74%. The property index fell 1.85%.

Kumba Iron Ore added 4.27% to R306.71 and Exxaro 3.31% to R110.03.

British American Tobacco slid 2.97% to R669.91 and Anheuser-Busch InBev 1.44% to R1,340.45.

Imperial Holdings gained 3.51% to R249.47 and Super Group 4.05% to R38.50.

RMB Holdings gained 3.31% to R83.67 and FirstRand 1.49% to R70.78.

Truworths jumped 6.26% to R109.45, TFG 5.01% to R235.22 and Mr Price 4.17% to R290.11.

Shoprite firmed 2.1% to R260.

Tiger Brands recovered 4.23% to R365.37.

Choppies was unchanged at R3.05, ahead of its results for the six months to end-December on Thursday. The company said in February that headline earnings per share were expected to rise 20%-30% compared to the prior comparative period.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was up 0.6%, while in Europe, the DAX 30 was up 0.48%, the FTSE 100 0.47% and the CAC 40 0.29%.

At the same time platinum had fallen 0.82% to $944.37 an ounce and gold 0.41% to $1,311.30. Brent crude was up 2.01% to $67.44 a barrel.