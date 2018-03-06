MARKET WRAP: Positive GDP data sees JSE enjoy broad-based gains

The JSE closed higher on Tuesday as better-than-expected GDP data lifted miners and shares with a primarily local focus, leading to a strong performance for the local bourse.

Gains were broad-based, led by resources and gold stocks, after the local economy grew 1.3% in 2017 on an annualised basis, well ahead of market expectations, and Treasury’s forecast of 1%.

Globally, a risk-off tone had also reversed overnight, as investors shrugged off the likelihood of US President Donald Trump’s import tariffs being implemented. Planned US tariffs on aluminium and steel are facing opposition within Washington, with pushback from senior Republicans helping soothe investor nerves, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

The all share closed 2.3% higher at 59,242.90 points and the top 40 gained 2.42%. Resources rose 3.41%, the gold index 2.88%, general retailers 2.7%, industrials 2.17%, banks 1.96% platinum 1.77%, and property 1.34%.

Positive sentiment by big mining and industrial stocks permeated the market before Statistics SA released the GDP data, which set the tone for the local markets. Large-cap stocks took their cue from international markets, which — for the time being — brushed aside Trump’s protectionist agenda. The FTSE 100 rose 0.94% on the day.

Naspers ended the day 4.24% higher at R3,455.

FirstRand rose 0.94% to R74.90 after delivering normalised earnings growth of 7% for the six months to end-December. The dividend per ordinary share was up 9%.

Growthpoint closed 1.47% higher at a record R31.10 among property stocks.

Sea Harvest jumped 6.96% to R12.30, having earlier reported profit after tax rose 103% in the year to end-December.

The rand firmed to R11.7101 to the dollar in intra-day trade from R11.8316, and held up at firmer levels, trading at R11.7584 at the JSE’s close.

The rand was also supported by a rebound in the euro after losing ground against the dollar following the stalemate in the Italian elections, Dow Jones Newswires reported. Market participants were already expecting a hung parliament in Italy and so the outcome "reduced the negative surprise effect", ING analysts said.

Bonds gained on the rand with the R186 bid at 8.095% soon after the JSE’s close from 8.19% amid greater foreign buying. The bond market saw foreign inflows of more than R3bn last week, and have seen inflows of R16.3bn in February.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 2.69% to 52,250 points. The number of contracts traded was 24‚803 from Monday’s 23‚742.