JSE tracks generally weaker global markets

The JSE was sharply lower on Thursday, taking its cue from poor sentiment on world markets. The local market was also digested a deluge of corporate earnings results, which amplified moves to the downside.

Sibanye-Stillwater tumbled 11% to R11.90, after it decided not to pay a final dividend, having incurred a R4.4bn loss in the year to December.

Sibanye-Stillwater (BAT) slid a hefty 5.44% to R687, with analysts pointing to concerns over the company’s outlook.

British American Tobacco’s after-tax profit rose sevenfold to £37.7bn in the year to December, from £4.8bn, due to the addition of a £24.2bn "share of post-tax results of associates and joint ventures".

The all share was off 1.44% at 57,764.60 points at lunchtime, with all the main indices in the red, with big industrial stocks and miners the main drag.

"In general, were are taking our cue from weaker global markets, though in some cases I do think that it is buy the rumour and sell the news. Some stocks ran very hard in the lead-up to [the release of] their earnings," said Nick Kunze‚ market analyst at Bridge Fund Managers.

Financial stocks weakened in apparent profit-taking, following a fairly decent run in the wake of the budget, which some said went far enough to avert another sovereign credit rating downgrade.

Retailers broadly held up, however, with Massmart standing out after reporting a 13.6% rise in full-year net profit to R1.5bn. The share price was last up 8.39% to 154.40.

Europe’s leading share markets were weaker at midday, following generally softer results in Asia. China’s Shanghai Composite, however, bucked the trend, as it re-opened after a long lunar holiday.

Anglo American shed 2.83% to R280.49, Kumba Iron Ore 4.88% to R331.01 and Exxaro Resources 3.22% to R140.58.

Gold Fields slipped 3.14% to R45.39 and Impala Platinum 3.83% to R31.35.

Financial services group Sanlam gave up 2.15% to R92.47 and Discovery 3.34% to R172.87.

Diversified industrial group Bidvest lost 2.36% to R231.40 and Barloworld 4.46% to R175.88.

Investment group Reinet slipped 3.74% to R230.05, in sympathy with British American Tobacco, in which it owns a sizeable chunk.

Blue Labels Telecom was up 10% to R12.97, after doubling its first-half interim net profit. But Naspers shed 2.43% to R3,281.22.

Bidcorp slipped 2.25% to R276.03 and Tiger Brands 3.63% to R409.