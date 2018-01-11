News Leader
WATCH: What does 2018 hold for cryptocurrencies?
11 January 2018 - 10:10
Cryptocurrencies are exciting and there have been major developments in them, with bitcoin, in particular, enjoying greater adoption, along with some opposition.
Liquid Crypto-Money CEO Shireen Ramjoo, told Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam why 2018 could be the year of the cryptocurrency, after the growing popularity seen in 2017.
