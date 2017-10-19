Rand tracks firmer euro despite Catalan tensions

The rand was firmer against the dollar on Wednesday afternoon, tracking a firmer euro, which gained against the greenback despite escalating tension in Spain.

The Spanish government announced on Thursday it would take steps to take control of the Catalan government, after the region said it may have to unilaterally declare independence. Analysts said the effect of Catalonia had largely been restricted to Spanish stocks and equities, although any scenes of violence could change this.

The euro had been very unresponsive to the developments in Spain so far, and the same was true again on Thursday, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam. This was clearly seen as being a risk unique to Spain, rather than a problem that could develop elsewhere.

The local currency came under pressure after President Jacob Zuma changed six of his Cabinet ministers on Tuesday in his second Cabinet reshuffle of 2017, although the currency’s losses were not as sharp as with previous reshuffles.

Recent dollar strength was subsiding, however, as markets increasingly priced in interest-rate increases in the US in December, analysts said.

Investors were also processing comments made on Wednesday by US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin that the US stock market rally this year could collapse if Republicans fail to push through promised tax reforms.

But Wall Street was divided on just how much this was already priced into the market, and what would happen if the Republican plan fell apart, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

The rand was, however, weaker to the euro, but gained against sterling. The UK earlier reported disappointing retail sales numbers for September.

At 3.14pm‚ the rand was at R13.5522 to the dollar from R13.5765, at R16.0312 to the euro from R16.0108 and at R17.8412 to the pound from R17.9175.

The euro was at $1.1829 from $1.1794.