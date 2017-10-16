Here's what you need to know about emerging markets this week, from the WSJ

Earlier in the week, Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser said that nothing had changed in the company’s plans for a share offering and that the IPO was still on track for a 2018 launch, Biman Mukherji reported. Estimates of the company’s value have ranged from less than $500 billion to around $2 trillion.

Senior officials in Libya fear the country’s crude-production revival may be reversed if underfunding from the government continues, Benoit Faucon reports. “This production will decline if we are not getting investment,” Mustafa Sanallah, chairman of the state-run National Oil Co., said, adding that the government had so far paid only 25% of the budget NOC needs this year to maintain its oil fields and ports. Output from Libya, which is exempted from an OPEC agreement to cut its production, has roughly doubled to about 1 million barrels a day since a year ago.

Argentine President Mauricio Macri’s ruling Pro party is in pole position ahead of a key mid-term election later this month, Taos Turner reports. A poll by Poliarquia indicates Pro Senate candidate Esteban Bullrich would win 37.7% of the votes in his race to represent the province of Buenos Aires. His rival, former president Cristina Kirchner, would get 35.2%. Another survey by Management & Fit indicates Bullrich would get 33.9% while Kirchner would garner 29.6%. Other polls have shown support for Macri rising nationwide.

Strengthening of the country’s economy has helped Macri’s party, but future growth might not be as strong as he hopes. In its latest World Economic Outlook, the IMF said it expects Argentina’s economy to grow 2.5% this year and next—notably lower than the Argentine government’s own forecast for 3% this year and 3.5% in 2018.

Panama’s $5 billion investment to expand its century-old canal is paying off as shipping lines send more US-bound cargoes through the passage instead of the Suez Canal, Costas Paris reports. Ships nearly three times as large as the ones crossing before the expanded locks opened in June of 2016 are bringing tens of millions of additional dollars in tolls, allaying some fears that investments to cater to the bigger vessels wouldn’t see enough returns.

Since the start of the year, transiting tonnage at the Panama Canal has increased by nearly 23%. The expansion took nine years and cost $5.4 billion, paid for with government-backed bank loans.

Honduras’ exports have surged this year, according to the Central American country’s central bank. Exports exceeded $2.5 billion in the first half of 2017, up more than 20% from the same period last year. Strong growth in agricultural exports helped drive the expansion, the bank’s data showed.

Honduras’ economy has been growing steadily, averaging 3.5% growth over the past five years, ratings firm Moody’s said. The firm upgraded Honduras’ credit rating last month on the back of steady growth and a stabilization of its fiscal deficit. Local businesses welcomed the news, anticipating the rating upgrade would help cut the costs of doing business. “The improvement in the credit rating…will also bring about more local and foreign private sector investments, which will support continued economic growth and create more job opportunities,” Luis Jose Kafie, a Honduran entrepreneur, said.

Venezuelan bonds sold off again after the government fell behind on debt payments for at least the third time over the past year, Carolyn Cui and Julie Wernau report. The government didn’t make interest payments totaling $349 million due this week, according to two brokers. Its failure to pay further rattled bondholders already worried that the economically ravaged country is teetering on the edge of default.

The country is also holding 23 state governor elections on Sunday, which some investors worry could bring another wave of political instability and market volatility. Venezuela’s benchmark bond index fell 7% in the four days after Monday’s close.