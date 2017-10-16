Here's what you need to know about emerging markets this week, from the WSJ
EMERGING MARKETS UPDATE FROM THE WSJ
Dan Keeler, editor of Frontier Markets on Wall Street Journal, co-ordinates the Journal's coverage of the world's frontier markets. Launched in early 2014, WSJ's frontier market coverage brings together a broad range of news and analysis, providing readers with a deeper understanding of some of the world's most dynamic and fast-growing economies.
The IMF, in its latest World Economic Outlook paints a worrisome picture of the impact of climate change on low-income countries, including the vast majority of frontier markets. “The brunt of adverse consequences [of rising temperatures will be] borne by those who can least afford it,” the multilateral said. “Low-income countries will suffer disproportionately from further temperature increases. Within low-income countries, the poor would likely be the most heavily affected by climate change.”
The IMF predicts that in the worst-affected areas in the southern hemisphere and equatorial regions, warming temperatures could reduce agricultural output, harm human health, reduce productivity due to the heat and slow investment. Under its worst-case scenario, by the end of this century the hardest hit countries could see their GDP per capita reduced by up to 12%.
The IMF also presented its latest forecast for economic growth, predicting that sub-Saharan Africa would notch up growth of 2.6% this year, rising to 3.4% in 2018. Across the region, the IMF said, “growth is expected to rise gradually, but barely above population growth, as large consolidation needs weigh on public spending.” While lackluster, the GDP expansion is still more powerful than that expected in North Africa and the Middle East, which the multilateral projects will grow by 2.2% this year and 3.2% next year.
Moody’s also offered a gloomy view on the prospects of at least some frontier markets this week. In a report on the likely trends in credit ratings for frontier markets, the ratings firm said “elevated” debt levels of some countries, and their associated debt servicing costs, would have an impact on future credit quality, particularly as global interest rates rise.
Mongolia, Mozambique and Egypt are at the greatest risk from higher interest rates, the firm said, as they have limited ability to make the necessary fiscal and monetary moves to adapt. The firm also listed Mongolia alongside Belarus, Tajikistan and Georgia as countries that are vulnerable to capital outflows as they rely on foreign capital to fund their current account deficits.
Bangladesh, Vietnam and Nigeria “are better positioned to withstand higher interest rates,” Moody’s noted.
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga withdrew from a rerun of Kenya’s presidential election, saying the vote wouldn’t be fair, Matina Stevis-Gridneff reports. The surprise move on Tuesday cast one of Africa’s biggest economies and most stable democracies deeper into uncertainty following a decision by its Supreme Court to annul the results of the initial poll in August, in which the incumbent president, Uhuru Kenyatta, was declared winner. In the weeks since, Odinga has raised concerns that the new date didn’t leave sufficient time to put in place safeguards preventing renewed irregularities in the vote. Kenyatta dismissed Odinga’s demand for reopening the nomination period.
By boycotting the election, the opposition party could be shooting itself in the foot, Hasnain Malik, global head of equities research at investment bank Exotix Capital, said. “There are many precedents for self-defeating election boycotts in the frontiers,” Malik said. “In most cases the boycotting party has ultimately suffered from a lack of representation post-election and suffered internal divisions.” Research by the Brookings Institution, suggests the gains from threatening to boycott but participating in the election are far greater than those from following through on a boycott.
Uganda’s first ever competitive oil licensing round closed with deals involving only two exploration companies, Nicholas Bariyo reports. Australia’s Armour Energy and Nigeria’s Oranto Petroleum are the only new entrants out of the 17 that initially expressed interest, according to energy minister, Irene Muloni, capping a disappointing process that started two years ago. The round, which involved international promotional events in Asia, Europe and the US, was undermined by low international oil prices. Uganda’s crude reserves are estimated at 6.5 billion barrels.
The US last week revoked most economic sanctions on Sudan, but experts told Samuel Rubenfeld at Risk & Compliance Journal that doing business there will remain a challenge. Though the US formally recognized the country’s progress over the past nine months, much more is needed to achieve a full lifting of sanctions, the State Department said. Because some other trade restrictions will still be in place, the experts said, it won’t be an entirely free business environment for American companies.
The misery continues for investors in Pakistan this week as the country’s stock market slipped 3.5% to settle below the psychologically important 40,000 level. The latest decline effectively wiped out the past year’s gains and takes KSE 100’s loss to date this year to almost 17%. The market is now down more than 24% since its May 2017 peak, just before Pakistan was upgraded to emerging-market status by index provider MSCI.
Investors taking a longer view could take some consolation from the fact that the IMF says Pakistan remains one of the world’s fastest growing economies, with GDP growth forecast at 5.3% this year, rising to 5.6% next year.
Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco gave out mixed messages his week about its planned initial public offering. On Friday, Summer Said, Justin Scheck and Maureen Farrell reported that Aramco officials are considering giving up on their plan to list shares in New York, London or any other international stock exchange, and instead offering shares only on the kingdom’s exchange in Riyadh. According to one person familiar with the matter, Saudi Arabia is considering an offer from a Chinese investor interested in acquiring a stake in the oil company. Another option the company is considering is to do the IPO in two stages, with a listing on Riyadh’s Tadawul exchange in 2018 and an international listing a year later, that person said.
Earlier in the week, Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser said that nothing had changed in the company’s plans for a share offering and that the IPO was still on track for a 2018 launch, Biman Mukherji reported. Estimates of the company’s value have ranged from less than $500 billion to around $2 trillion.
Senior officials in Libya fear the country’s crude-production revival may be reversed if underfunding from the government continues, Benoit Faucon reports. “This production will decline if we are not getting investment,” Mustafa Sanallah, chairman of the state-run National Oil Co., said, adding that the government had so far paid only 25% of the budget NOC needs this year to maintain its oil fields and ports. Output from Libya, which is exempted from an OPEC agreement to cut its production, has roughly doubled to about 1 million barrels a day since a year ago.
Argentine President Mauricio Macri’s ruling Pro party is in pole position ahead of a key mid-term election later this month, Taos Turner reports. A poll by Poliarquia indicates Pro Senate candidate Esteban Bullrich would win 37.7% of the votes in his race to represent the province of Buenos Aires. His rival, former president Cristina Kirchner, would get 35.2%. Another survey by Management & Fit indicates Bullrich would get 33.9% while Kirchner would garner 29.6%. Other polls have shown support for Macri rising nationwide.
Strengthening of the country’s economy has helped Macri’s party, but future growth might not be as strong as he hopes. In its latest World Economic Outlook, the IMF said it expects Argentina’s economy to grow 2.5% this year and next—notably lower than the Argentine government’s own forecast for 3% this year and 3.5% in 2018.
Panama’s $5 billion investment to expand its century-old canal is paying off as shipping lines send more US-bound cargoes through the passage instead of the Suez Canal, Costas Paris reports. Ships nearly three times as large as the ones crossing before the expanded locks opened in June of 2016 are bringing tens of millions of additional dollars in tolls, allaying some fears that investments to cater to the bigger vessels wouldn’t see enough returns.
Since the start of the year, transiting tonnage at the Panama Canal has increased by nearly 23%. The expansion took nine years and cost $5.4 billion, paid for with government-backed bank loans.
Honduras’ exports have surged this year, according to the Central American country’s central bank. Exports exceeded $2.5 billion in the first half of 2017, up more than 20% from the same period last year. Strong growth in agricultural exports helped drive the expansion, the bank’s data showed.
Honduras’ economy has been growing steadily, averaging 3.5% growth over the past five years, ratings firm Moody’s said. The firm upgraded Honduras’ credit rating last month on the back of steady growth and a stabilization of its fiscal deficit. Local businesses welcomed the news, anticipating the rating upgrade would help cut the costs of doing business. “The improvement in the credit rating…will also bring about more local and foreign private sector investments, which will support continued economic growth and create more job opportunities,” Luis Jose Kafie, a Honduran entrepreneur, said.
Venezuelan bonds sold off again after the government fell behind on debt payments for at least the third time over the past year, Carolyn Cui and Julie Wernau report. The government didn’t make interest payments totaling $349 million due this week, according to two brokers. Its failure to pay further rattled bondholders already worried that the economically ravaged country is teetering on the edge of default.
The country is also holding 23 state governor elections on Sunday, which some investors worry could bring another wave of political instability and market volatility. Venezuela’s benchmark bond index fell 7% in the four days after Monday’s close.
