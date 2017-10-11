Fresh produce market agents charged for price-fixing

The Competition Commission said on Wednesday it had charged 14 fresh produce market agents and their association for price-fixing, in violation of the Competition Act.

This followed search and seizure operations conducted by the commission at the premises of the agents in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban in March.

The investigation found a fixed commission fee had been charged to farmers as follows: 5% to 6% for potatoes and onions; 7.5% for all other fruits and vegetables; and up to 9.5% for all fruits and vegetables delivered to them by farmers, without pallets.

The fresh produce market agents are all members of the Institute for Market Agents of SA and charging a fixed commission fee is enforced by the institute, with the practice having been in place for over 50 years and ongoing, according to the competition watchdog.