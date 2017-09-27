Calm rand likely to swing back to volatility as ANC conference approaches

The notoriously volatile rand has been sailing into calmer waters in recent months, with price swings narrowing to the lowest level in almost three years. That’s about to change, options pricing suggests.

The rand’s three-month implied volatility against the dollar has soared relative to actual fluctuations as the ANCs leadership contest approaches, suggesting traders are paying up for protection ahead of an event that may introduce two-way risks for the currency.

The ANC is in turmoil because of scandals that have shadowed President Jacob Zuma during his eight-year presidency. The party is embroiled in a factional split between supporters of his ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, who are the leading candidates to succeed him.

Even so, the rand has gained 1.5% against the dollar this year, shrugging off an economy in recession, the firing of finance minister Pravin Gordhan in March, two credit-ratings downgrades to junk, and allegations of corruption involving the politically connected Gupta family, who are friends of Zuma and in business with his son.

It may seem as if the market is ignoring the risks, but "the dollar-rand option market is showing rising uncertainty about the path of the rand after the ANC elective conference in December," Walter de Wet, the head of foreign-exchange and fixed-income strategy at Standard Bank Group, wrote in a client note.

While Ramaphosa’s campaign has focused on the need to combat corruption, Dlamini-Zuma has largely been silent on the issue and has echoed Zuma’s call for "radical economic transformation" to address racial income disparities. The Deputy President has the backing of the country’s largest labour group and many investors.

Bloomberg