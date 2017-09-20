Global markets tread water ahead of Fed’s policy announcement

Global markets are mostly treading water ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

Wall Street eked out fresh records on its three main indices on Tuesday, and Asian markets were flat on Wednesday.

Gold was also little changed, and the dollar edged up. The rand weakened on Tuesday, and the recent weaker trend is benefiting rand hedges.

The Fed is not expected to announce a rate hike on Wednesday, but the market will be watching two things: whether it starts trimming the $4.5-trillion in assets it built up in its post-financial crisis stimulus programme; and clues for which way policy makers are leaning on a possible December rate hike.

In local economic news, consumer inflation figures are due on Wednesday, and the Reserve Bank is expected to announce a rate cut on Thursday.

Lower local interest rates would put downward pressure on the rand.

JSE-listed companies expected to report results on Wednesday include Pan African Resources and Remgro, both reporting full-year results.

Pan African issued a trading statement on August 21 warning that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year would be between 28% and 38% lower than in the previous year, partly as a result of the appreciation of the rand to the pound during the year.

In July it said gold output in the year to end-June would fall to 173,000oz, compared with 204,928oz the previous year. It expects to increase that to 190,000oz in 2018.

Remgro issued a trading update on September 11 saying it expected a 31%-35% jump in HEPS, largely as a result of a R687m positive fair value adjustment on bond options, against the previous year’s R730m negative adjustment.

In addition, the previous year included R788m in one-off costs as Remgro participated in Mediclinic International’s rights issue and the acquisition of the Al Noor Hospitals Group.

Choppies lost 2.86% to R2.72 on Tuesday. It is expected to release results for the year to end-June on Wednesday, and said in a recent trading statement that consolidated net profit would be lower due to "the reported gain on sale of assets in the previous financial year, and losses incurred in new regions (Zambia, Kenya, Tanzania and Mozambique)".

At the same time it issued a cautionary after entering negotiations with a third party in SA for the "acquisitions of a limited number of retail outlets".