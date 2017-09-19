Futures flat while Dow opens a little higher

South African futures were little changed on Tuesday, mirroring a flat JSE, despite a positive opening on the Dow.

A slightly firmer tone in US equity markets came despite an address by US President Donald Trump before the UN, and as investors awaited the start of a two-day meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers. The Fed statement is widely seen as the key event this week, and is expected to shed light on the unwinding of the Fed’s $4.5-trillion balance sheet, as well as possibly giving signals on future interest-rate increases.

The Dow shrugged off comments by Trump on Tuesday, with a key measure of Wall Street volatility little changed during a speech delivered to the UN General Assembly, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Heading into Trump’s address, some traders warned fiery rhetoric could jolt the markets; however, Trump firmly rebuked North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, Syria and Iran, the newswire said.

Locally, consumer inflation for July is expected to print higher on Wednesday, with consensus that the Reserve Bank will opt to cut interest rates for a second time this year, on Thursday.

The all share closed 0.07% lower at 56‚011.20 points‚ while the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.03%. The platinum index shed 0.74%‚ food and drug retailers 0.67%‚ general retailers 0.64%‚ the gold index 0.32%, and banks 0.31%. Property gained 0.20%.

At 5.40pm, the Dow had gained 0.1%, the FTSE 100 0.28% and the CAC 40 0.07%, while the DAX 30 was unchanged.

At the same time, gold was flat at $1,308.09 an ounce and platinum had lost 1.42% at $948.64. Brent crude was off 0.25% to $55.26 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index relinquished 0.08% to 49,599 points. The number of contracts traded was 167,920 from Monday’s 95,464, ahead of the futures close-out on Thursday.