Here's what you need to know about emerging markets this week, from the WSJ

Bahrain launched a triple-tranche US dollar bond issue on Wednesday, including a 7.5-year sukuk, as well as 12- and 30-year conventional bonds, Emese Bartha writes. Sukuk bonds trade, clear, settle and are rated similarly to non-Shariah compliant bonds, but are structured to abide by Islamic law’s prohibition of conventional interest payments. The overall deal size was expected to be around $3 billion, with the sukuk capped at $850 million, one of the banks working on the deal said. The bonds received an enthusiastic reception from the market, with demand reaching $15 billion, according to the Financial Times.

Bahrain is one of the countries likely to suffer most from a continuing diplomatic stand-off between Qatar and several of its Gulf Cooperation Council neighbors, Nicolas Parasie reports. Ratings firm Moody’s said this week that the spat has created uncertainty across the Persian Gulf that could weaken the credit outlook of the countries there. “The severity of the diplomatic dispute between Gulf countries is unprecedented, which magnifies the uncertainty over the ultimate economic, fiscal and social impact on the GCC as a whole,” said Steffen Dyck, a vice president at Moody’s.

The recent decline in the issuance of dollar-denominated debt in the GCC region has apparently not been caused by the Qatar stand-off. Increased supply of local currency-denominated bonds is a more likely reason, Tasos Vossos writes. Gulf governments are keep to develop local corporate bond markets to end companies’ near-complete dependence on bank loans, according to Anita Yadav, head of fixed income research at Emirates NBD. Local currency supply has more than doubled so far in 2017 compared to the whole of 2016, reducing the need for external funding in the US dollar market.

A push for overhauls encouraged by Ukraine’s Western backers is deepening divisions in the government, including a call by some officials for the dismissal or investigation of the reformist finance minister, James Marson reports. The clash has raised concern in the US and EU and presents a new challenge for the country’s economy.