Futures track a higher JSE and buoyant global equities

South African futures tracked the JSE and stronger Dow on Monday, as markets prepared for a slowdown in volumes until later this week due to US Independence Day on Tuesday.

US markets were to close early on Monday, with major exchanges there mixed in early evening trade, SA-time.

The Dow Jones industrial average was 0.87% higher at the JSE’s close and the S&P 500 0.57%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.31%.

The FTSE 100 gained 0.95%, the CAC 40 1.46% and the DAX 1.24%.

The rand was down 1.17% to R13.2266, lifting rand hedges and diversified miners.

The all share closed 1.07% higher at 52,163,8 points, and the blue-chip top 40 index 1.22%. Industrials gained 1.02%, resources 2.11%, banks 0.5% and financials 0.5%. The platinum index lost 1.43%, gold miners 1.89% and food and drug retailers 0.37%.

At 5.40pm, bonds were weaker with the benchmark R186 bid at 8.83% from 8.78% and the R207 was at 7.7% from 7.655%.

Brent crude was up 0.98% to $49.45 a barrel. Gold was down 1.52% to $1,222.22 an ounce and platinum 2.19% to $905.79.

The local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index up 1.21% at 46,232 points. The number of contracts traded was 17,666 from Friday’s 18,408.