Rand mixed ahead of producer inflation data

The rand was flat against the dollar but weaker against the pound and the euro. This is despite the recent weakness of the greenback following mildly hawkish comments from both US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB) officials earlier in the week.

Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said there was likely to be controversy ahead of the ANC’s national policy conference that starts on Friday. Some traders could use this to "fade into fresh short dollar positions".

"Liquidity is definitely getting better, hence the narrower intraday ranges we have seen over the past few days," said Butler.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release May’s producer price index (PPI) data at 11.30am.

Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan said in her weekly note on Friday that annual producer inflation could show a slight lift to 4.7% year on year in May from 4.6% in April despite declining oil prices.

Oil prices have been under pressure amid the fear of a global supply glut, although some analysts have warned a sharp rise could occur due to record levels of shorting for Brent crude.

The lower price should be good for consumers, however, with an approximate drop of 67c/l for petrol expected in early July.

At 9.11am‚ the rand was at R12.9284 to the dollar from Wednesday’s R12.9381.

It was at R14.7648 to the euro from R14.7182 and at R16.7789 to the pound from R16.7255.

The euro was at $1.1421 from $1.1376.