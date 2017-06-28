Iron ore outlook improves on China’s growth prospects

Singapore — After what has been a tough quarter, iron ore’s getting a reprieve. Benchmark spot prices have clawed their way back above $60 a tonne after rebounding from a one-year low as steel output holds up in China, buoying demand for the material even as supply rises.

Spot ore with 62% delivered to Qingdao rose 4.4% to $62.33 a dry tonne, the highest in five weeks, according to Metal Bulletin. The gain followed a jump in futures, with the SGX AsiaClear contract rallying 4.1%, and the Dalian Commodity Exchange’s price holding gains. Mining shares advanced, including BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto Group.

The commodity’s uptick this week has pared losses seen this quarter spurred by concern over rising production, especially of low-cost supply, and China reining in leverage.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday Asia’s biggest economy was on track to meet growth targets. Both steel coil and rebar in China are headed for gains in June after a multi-month run of losses.

‘Gaining Favour’

"After the recent sell-off, iron ore’s due for a rebound and is gaining favour with funds," Maike Futures analysts Dang Man and Ren Jiaojiao said in a note. "An improvement in profit margins has incentivised steel makers to sustain production," they said. China makes half of the world’s steel.

Steel extended gains on Wednesday, with reinforcement-bar futures closing 1.7% higher in Shanghai, and hot-rolled coil adding 1.2% to a three-month high. Spot iron ore, which bottomed at $53.36 on June 13, remains 22% lower this quarter, the most since the final three months of 2015.

Miners climbed in Sydney. Rio Tinto rose 2.5% as BHP Billiton added 1.9%, with both stocks capping their fifth consecutive daily gain. Fortescue Metals Group increased 4.1%, up for a third session. They are Australia’s biggest exporters.

Bloomberg