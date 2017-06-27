Morgan Stanley cuts back on iron-ore price outlook for 2017

Singapore — Iron ore forecasts at Morgan Stanley have been chopped back for the remainder of the year, with the bank flagging prospects for rising low-cost production and the likelihood that the worldwide surplus will increase every year through to 2021.

The commodity will average $50 a ton in the third quarter, 23% down from an earlier estimate, and $55 in the final three months, a 15% reduction, according to a report. The 2017 forecast was pared 15% to $63, while the outlooks for next year and 2019 were left at $58 and $54.

After the commodity’s second-quarter retreat, "all market signals suggest trade stability at this level", analysts including Tom Price said in the note, which was received on Tuesday. The bank, which listed iron ore among metals on which it is neutral, said Vale’s ramp up of new mine S11D in Brazil is behind a surplus, capping spot prices, despite robust or stable demand.

Iron ore prices that peaked near $95 in mid-February have sunk since then amid rising supplies from producers including Brazil’s Vale, and as China’s moves to clamp down on leverage helped to quell speculative trading.

On Monday, BHP Billiton, the world’s largest mining company, also highlighted new supply now flowing out of Brazil, predicting a drop in market volatility.

"We forecast an expanding surplus for seaborne trade, but a flat price of $55 to $60 expecting the majors to underdeliver on our forecast supply growth," Morgan Stanley said. The seaborne glut was seen rising from 34-million tonnes this year to 81-million in 2018, and reaching 185-million by 2021.

Ore with 62% content delivered to Qingdao jumped 5.2% to $59.70 a dry tonne on Tuesday, paring a quarterly decline, according to Metal Bulletin. The increase was preceded by a gain in futures, with the SGX AsiaClear contract in Singapore advancing 6.4%.

Boost Exports

Vale began commercial shipments from S11D in the first quarter, with the ramp-up to 90-million tonnes of capacity being spread over four years. That’ll help boost exports from the miner to 361-million tonnes at the end of the decade from an estimated 319-million tonnes this year, according to Morgan Stanley.

The view from Morgan Stanley compares with the outlook from Citigroup, which sees prices at $51 in the third quarter and $48 in the final three months after cutting its forecasts earlier this month. Citigroup puts the surplus at 118-million tonnes in 2017, up from more than 60-million tonnes last year.

Bloomberg