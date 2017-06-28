Bonds remain under pressure following Janet Yellen’s hawkish speech

South African bonds were weaker at midday on Wednesday despite a flat rand, as favourable sentiment towards emerging markets weakened after US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen reiterated her hawkish stance on interest rates.

Analysts said the market took an initial hawkish view on Yellen’s speech, but that could change as she did emphasise that interest rates were likely to remain near historical lows, notwithstanding any further increases.

US Treasuries weakened after the speech, which pointed to the US bond market buying into Yellen’s hawkish stance, although considerable scepticism remained.

Yellen’s speech in London had failed to inspire any further confidence in the greenback, which continued to trade on the back foot, said Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) analyst Gordon Kerr.

He said the key question remained what this meant for the local bond market.

"Recent sharp sell-offs on the back of political headlines have been taken in stride, and continued consolidation at present levels is the most likely outcome as we gear up for a move lower," Kerr said.

At 11.35am the R186 was bid at 8.67% from 8.58% and the R207 was at 7.56% from 7.515%.

The rand was at R13.0203 to the dollar from R13.0151.

The euro was at $1.1358 from $1.1338 after firming to $1.1388 earlier.

Yellen told Dow Jones Newswires that interest rates would rise gradually to levels below recent historical norms, and that she planned to shrink the Fed’s $4.5-trillion balance sheet.

The US 10-year bond was at 2.2413% from 2.2088%0.