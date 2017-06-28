Markets

Bonds remain under pressure following Janet Yellen’s hawkish speech

28 June 2017 - 13:19 Maarten Mittner
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds were weaker at midday on Wednesday despite a flat rand, as favourable sentiment towards emerging markets weakened after US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen reiterated her hawkish stance on interest rates.

Analysts said the market took an initial hawkish view on Yellen’s speech, but that could change as she did emphasise that interest rates were likely to remain near historical lows, notwithstanding any further increases.

US Treasuries weakened after the speech, which pointed to the US bond market buying into Yellen’s hawkish stance, although considerable scepticism remained.

Yellen’s speech in London had failed to inspire any further confidence in the greenback, which continued to trade on the back foot, said Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) analyst Gordon Kerr.

He said the key question remained what this meant for the local bond market.

"Recent sharp sell-offs on the back of political headlines have been taken in stride, and continued consolidation at present levels is the most likely outcome as we gear up for a move lower," Kerr said.

At 11.35am the R186 was bid at 8.67% from 8.58% and the R207 was at 7.56% from 7.515%.

The rand was at R13.0203 to the dollar from R13.0151.

The euro was at $1.1358 from $1.1338 after firming to $1.1388 earlier.

Yellen told Dow Jones Newswires that interest rates would rise gradually to levels below recent historical norms, and that she planned to shrink the Fed’s $4.5-trillion balance sheet.

The US 10-year bond was at 2.2413% from 2.2088%0.

 

Rand stable despite international market volatility

The rand is trading cautiously as European Central Bank hints it is preparing to pull back its quantitative easing programme
Markets
1 hour ago

JSE slightly firmer on miners as global markets retreat

Local bourse is stronger on Wednesday, despite global markets losing ground after hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen
Markets
3 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Oil remains under pressure after report shows ...
Markets
2.
JSE’s miners may benefit from the rand being back ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes marginally higher in ...
Markets
4.
Rand slips on jobs data and comments by Sfiso ...
Markets
5.
Bonds weaken after Janet Yellen’s speech
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.