Bonds weaken on softer dollar as IMF cuts US growth projection

The South African bond market was weaker in late afternoon trade on Tuesday as the weaker dollar led to global risk-off trade.

The dollar and US treasuries both weakened after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its growth forecasts for the US economy to 2.1% in 2017 from 2.3%, and to 2.5% in 2018.

The IMF based its view on the increasingly unlikely implementation of President Donald Trump’s policies, including tax reforms and infrastructure spending to boost GDP growth above 3%.

Local bonds were also following a weaker rand, with the local currency losing nearly 1% against the dollar on weak employment data released earlier. The market was also anticipating a speech later in the day by US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen.

The market remains sceptical about a firmer rand, brought about partially by continued inflows into the bond market as investors continue to seek higher yields, which emerging-market bond instruments present.

"The rand is being helped by a weaker dollar and yield-seeking investors, which will help the rand in the short term but is not a good recipe for success in the longer term," said TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha.

At 3.47pm, the R186 was bid at 8.59% from 8.495% and the R207 at 7.52% from 7.435%.

The rand was at R12.9822 to the dollar from R12.8610.

The US 10-year bond was at 2.1851% from 2.1389%.

The 10-year UK gilt was at 1.0651% from 1.0091%, a sharp rise of nearly 5% as the market increasingly takes the view that eventual rate hikes in the UK are unavoidable on rising inflation.

This followed the release of the financial stability report in which the Bank of England raised the counter-cyclical capital buffer to 0.5%, from 0%, and laid out plans to raise it to 1% in November.

"While UK banks have one year to implement the change, it still represents a minor tightening in financial conditions," Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.