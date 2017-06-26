JSE closes lower as miners sink and banks gain on firmer rand

The JSE closed lower on Monday, as mining stocks dragged the all share down and a recovery in banking and financial stocks on the firmer rand was not enough to boost the overall market.

Gold and platinum stocks lost 1% in tandem with oil prices, despite a slightly weaker dollar against the euro.

Brent crude was 1.12% lower at $45.17 a barrel, causing renewed disinflationary concerns, resulting in a weaker dollar and sending US bond yields lower again as prices rose.

The rand gained 0.60% to R12.8452/$, with analysts saying the rand was now ready to attempt breaching the R12.80/$ level.

The JSE ignored a firmer start on the Dow and an upbeat performance from European stocks.

Higher commodity prices, together with strong local consumer spending that supported retailers, was necessary for the economy to recover from its present recessionary conditions, Old Mutual Multi-Managers chief investment strategist Dave Mohr said.

Mohr pointed out that commodity prices plunged across a broad front between 2011 and 2015 as China’s economic growth slowed and the dollar strengthened.

"This had a massive impact on the local economy: not just on the mining sector but also manufacturing, construction, transport, employment and state finances," he said.

Although commodity prices have risen since then, they remain low in real terms compared to historical levels. "The past two months have unfortunately seen fresh declines in coal and iron ore prices," he said.

Mohr said that while firming global growth should provide "decent support" for commodity prices, further volatility could weigh on the domestic economy.

The resources 10 index has lost 9.6% so far in 2017, platinums 12% and gold 8%.

In contrast, the rand has gained 6.5% against the dollar, which could have supported banks. However, local political uncertainty and downgrades by the ratings agencies has resulted in the banking index losing 7.2% in 2017 so far. General retailers have lost 9.1%.

The Dow Jones was up 0.40% at the JSE’s close. The FTSE 100 rose 0.68% following the deal between the smaller Northern Irish DUP party and the UK’s Conservative Party, which will provide UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s government with a small majority for the looming Queen’s vote in the house of commons.

The CAC 40 added 0.91% and the Dax gained 0.56%.

The all share closed 0.42% lower at 51,288.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 lost 0.54%. Platinums dropped 1.76%, gold 1.7%, resources 1.20%, food and drug retailers 0.66% and industrials 0.53%. Banks gained 1.48% and financials 0.41%.

Among the global miners Glencore lost 1.54% to R45.35, BHP 1.48% to R186.26 and Anglo American 1.09% to R159.22.

Among the rand hedges, British American Tobacco was off 0.72% to R896.03.

Liquor giant Distell was down 2.32% to R141.30. Last week the company proposed dismantling JSE-listed CapeVin, which would increase the free float of Distell shares.

Brait lost another 1.13% to R58.50, a three-year low.

Gold fields dropped 2.68% to R45.42.

Among platinums, Anglo American Platinum was 2.73% weaker at R288.40.

Standard Bank jumped 2.45% to R143.80, Nedbank 1.82% to R209.75 and Capitec 1.07% to R793.41.

Steinhoff ended the day 1.40% lower at R64.85.

Telkom recovered 2.20% to R65.15.

Among healthcare stocks, Mediclinic lost 1.19% to R124.12, Life Healthcare 0.57% to R26.37 and Netcare 0.12% to R25.67.

Aspen Pharmacare was down 1.07% to R281.35.

The private healthcare sector has recently faced pressure from regulatory uncertainty and Competition Commission enquiries, including an announcement in June that Aspen would be investigated for suspected abuse of dominance in the provision of oncology drugs.

After initially trading lower, Group Five closed 0.85% up at R18.90. Five of its seven board members announced their resignation on Friday.

Naspers closed 0.83% lower at R2,616.65. The group released its annual results to end-March on Friday, with revenue up 3%.