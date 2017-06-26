Healthcare, gold and platinum shares put pressure on JSE

The JSE remained slightly weaker at midday on Monday, as healthcare stocks as well as platinum and gold shares came under pressure.

The all share index was down 0.19% at 51,406.4 points, with gold and platinum miners losing 3.43% and 0.51% respectively. Resources were down 0.58%.

Miners were under pressure from both rand strength and lower commodity prices.

AngloGold Ashanti lost 2.86% to R133.19, Gold Fields 4.91% to R44.38, Sibanye 2.78% to R15.75 and Harmony 3.71% to R20.76. Gold itself was down 1.14% to $917.81 an ounce and platinum 1.21% to $1241.4.

Kumba Iron Ore gained 4.55% to R152.65 and Assore 2.44% to R171.50.

The blue-chip top 40 lost 0.23%, industrials 0.21% and property 0.73%, while banks gained 1.1%. Standard Bank was up 2.21% to R143.46 and Nedbank 1.45% to R209.

Healthcare stocks were the main drag in the industrial sector, which has a large weighting in the all share.

Mediclinic lost 2.93% to R121.94, Life Healthcare 0.94% to R26.27 and Netcare 1.01% to R25.44.

Aspen Pharmacare was down 0.65% to R282.54 and Adcock Ingram 0.88% to R59.47.

The private healthcare sector has recently faced pressure from regulatory uncertainty and Competition Commission inquiries, including an announcement in June that Aspen would be investigated for suspected abuse of dominance in the provision of cancer drugs.

Group Five, where five of its seven board members announced their resignation on Friday, was down 0.21% to R18.70.

The board members will depart on July 24, saying among other things they did not agree with 25% shareholder Allan Gray’s views that the future of the company should include significant unbundling.

Brent crude, a major area of focus in global markets in recent weeks, was steady at $45.79 a barrel.

Liquor giant Distell was down 1.49% to R142.50. Last week the company proposed dismantling JSE-listed CapeVin, which would increase the free float of Distell shares.

Bidvest lost 1.18% to R156.90, while Imperial Holdings gained 1.95% to R161.90.

Naspers was 0.57% higher at R2,653.75 following the release of market-pleasing final results on Friday.