Markets

Healthcare, gold and platinum shares put pressure on JSE

26 June 2017 - 13:37 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE remained slightly weaker at midday on Monday, as healthcare stocks as well as platinum and gold shares came under pressure.

The all share index was down 0.19% at 51,406.4 points, with gold and platinum miners losing 3.43% and 0.51% respectively. Resources were down 0.58%.

Miners were under pressure from both rand strength and lower commodity prices.

AngloGold Ashanti lost 2.86% to R133.19, Gold Fields 4.91% to R44.38, Sibanye 2.78% to R15.75 and Harmony 3.71% to R20.76. Gold itself was down 1.14% to $917.81 an ounce and platinum 1.21% to $1241.4.

Kumba Iron Ore gained 4.55% to R152.65 and Assore 2.44% to R171.50.

The blue-chip top 40 lost 0.23%, industrials 0.21% and property 0.73%, while banks gained 1.1%. Standard Bank was up 2.21% to R143.46 and Nedbank 1.45% to R209.

Healthcare stocks were the main drag in the industrial sector, which has a large weighting in the all share.

Mediclinic lost 2.93% to R121.94, Life Healthcare 0.94% to R26.27 and Netcare 1.01% to R25.44.

Aspen Pharmacare was down 0.65% to R282.54 and Adcock Ingram 0.88% to R59.47.

The private healthcare sector has recently faced pressure from regulatory uncertainty and Competition Commission inquiries, including an announcement in June that Aspen would be investigated for suspected abuse of dominance in the provision of cancer drugs.

Group Five, where five of its seven board members announced their resignation on Friday, was down 0.21% to R18.70.

The board members will depart on July 24, saying among other things they did not agree with 25% shareholder Allan Gray’s views that the future of the company should include significant unbundling.

Brent crude, a major area of focus in global markets in recent weeks, was steady at $45.79 a barrel.

Liquor giant Distell was down 1.49% to R142.50. Last week the company proposed dismantling JSE-listed CapeVin, which would increase the free float of Distell shares.

Bidvest lost 1.18% to R156.90, while Imperial Holdings gained 1.95% to R161.90.

Naspers was 0.57% higher at R2,653.75 following the release of market-pleasing final results on Friday.

Bonds unchanged in quiet trade

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Deon Kohlmeyer expects data releases later in the week to be bond and rand supportive
Markets
3 hours ago

Rand firms slightly after ignoring negative news

Momentum SP Reid analysts say the rand is continuing to show ‘marginal technical improvement’ on Monday
Markets
4 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gold slips as investors await flurry of data ...
Markets
2.
Rand expected to remain range-bound ahead of ...
Markets
3.
Glencore’s Australian coal bid may lift JSE ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: Naspers lifts JSE all share
Markets
5.
Rand firms slightly after ignoring negative news
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.