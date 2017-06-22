Brent crude oil bounces back above 45, but excess weighs

London — Oil edged up from multi-month lows on Thursday, but prices remained under pressure from a supply glut that has persisted despite Opec-led efforts to balance the market.

Brent crude futures were up 60 cents at 45.42 a barrel at 2.07pm GMT, after falling as low as 44.53. They fell 2.6% in the previous session to 44.35, their lowest since November.

US crude futures were up 40c at 42.93 a barrel, after also slipping. On Wednesday, they touched 42.05, their lowest intraday level since August 2016.

"Prices were pushed a bit too low," Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist with ABN AMRO, said. "The people who believe in higher prices are stepping in."

Since peaking in late February, crude has dropped around 20%, erasing gains at the end of the year in the wake of the initial Opec-led production cut.

The Opec and other producers agreed to reduce output by 1.8-million barrels per day (bpd) from January for six months, and last month extended the deal for a further nine months.

But oversupply has persisted, particularly with outputrising in Libya and Nigeria, which were exempt from the cuts due to unrest that had limited their output.

The decline has tested Opec’s pledge to do "whatever ittakes" to support oil prices.

"This is a pretty concerning time for a lot of producers," Michael Burns, oil and gas partner at law firm Ashurst, said.

"The question is whether Opec will respond with further cuts or whether it needs to look again at its macro strategy for addressing low prices."

Prices slid on Wednesday despite a bigger-than-expected drop in US crude stockpiles, and a drop in gasoline stocks.

Tropical storm Cindy travelling through the Gulf of Mexico, home to about 17% of US crude and 5% of dry natural gas output, disrupted some operations, also offered limited support.

Overall, output is still increasing in the United States, where some shale producers can produce profitably even if oil prices drop below 40 a barrel.

Oil stocks in Europe’s Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub hit 64.2-million barrels in the week to June 16, the highest in a year, and some 24% above the January low, according to data from industry monitor Genscape.

Reuters