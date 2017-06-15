MARKET WRAP: JSE ends worst week this year below 51,000 points

The JSE all share recorded its worst weekly performance in 2017 on Thursday as the all share closed 1.28% lower at 50,831.90 points ahead of the June 16 long weekend.

Volumes were large due to the second quarter close-out in the futures market with trades amounting to R53bn compared to an average day’s R20bn.

The all share ended the week 2.65% lower as mining stocks were hammered on foreign selling following the release of the latest version of the Mining Charter.

The charter contains a requirement by companies to increase their black ownership share to 30% from 26% which putting pressure on mining stocks and futures.

An added stipulation requires companies to pay 1% of their annual turnover to the 30% black economic empowerment (BEE) structure before any distribution is made to all shareholders.

The gold index ended Thursday 4.93% weaker, platinums lost 4.02% and resources 2.05%.

The all share closed 1.28% lower at 50,831.90 points in broad-based losses.

Steinhoff shed 1.65% to R64.42.

Market heavyweight Naspers dragged the market down on a disappointing trading update. It expects headline earnings per share to rise between 4% and 10% for the year to end-March. Core headline earnings per share are set to rise between 33% and 39%.

Naspers closed 2.20% lower at R2,497.87 and retreated 6.90% in the week.

The rand was at R12.8531 to the dollar from R12.6835 extending its losses against major currencies as the day progressed.

On Thursday morning the rand initially strengthened against the greenback despite the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates overnight.

The Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points and struck a hawkish tone. Markets appeared cautious on this stance due to recent weak economic data out of the US, Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said.

Market expectation for a third US rate increase in December was only 45%, he said.

Bonds were weaker with the benchmark R186 last bid at 8.48% from 8.39%, after having strengthened earlier in the day along with the rand.

The 25-basis point increase was a given while the Fed’s hawkish tone had only been expected by some analysts.

Futures tracked the weaker JSE. At 5.55pm‚ the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.69% lower at 44‚781 points. The number of contracts traded was 28,504 from Wednesday’s 133‚359.

With Karl Gernetzky