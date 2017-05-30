Rand’s move is good news for miners, bad news for banks

The rand was back over R13/$ on Tuesday morning, weakening a further 0.34% from Monday’s 0.8% drop after President Jacob Zuma survived an attempt by some ANC leaders to oust him.

As usually happens when the rand weakens, banks and other financial institutions suffered while miners benefited.

Losers on Monday included insurer MMI, which fell 2.15% to R21.81, and Liberty which fell 1.93% to R110.79.

Winners included Anglo American which rose 2% to R177.29 and Glencore which rose 1.86% to R48.85.

Mr Price is scheduled to release its results for its financial year to end-March on Tuesday.

The retail group has not issued a trading statement, indicating its earnings will be within 20% of the prior year’s.

On January 17, Mr Price said its total retail sales in the 13 weeks to end December 31 declined 0.5% to R6.1bn. Excluding new stores, sales fell 2.9%.

"Poor economic growth, low levels of consumer confidence and higher selling prices driven by a weak and volatile exchange rate have resulted in a very competitive retail environment, with persisting high levels of price discounting and promotional activity. Retail selling price inflation for the period was 10.8%," Mr Price said in its third-quarter trading update.

Results are also expected from electrical engineering group Reunert.

The Reserve Bank is scheduled to release April’s private sector credit extension and M3 money supply figures on Tuesday morning.

Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan said in her weekly economics note, e-mailed on Friday, that she expected private sector credit extension growth to have accelerated to 6% in April from 5% in March, mainly due to the return of African Bank figures to the data from April 2016.

"Discounting the effect of this technical adjustment, the underlying trend in household credit growth is likely to have remained subdued. The higher interest rate environment, relatively tight credit conditions, high existing levels of consumer indebtedness and depressed consumer confidence have contributed to the contraction in household credit growth in real terms," Kaplan said.

"Although corporate credit growth has exceeded that of household credit, the rate decelerated during the first quarter of 2017, which is likely a function of depressed business confidence and the weak economic growth climate."

Stock exchanges trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Tuesday were fairly flat, with Hong Kong closed for its national holiday when the Dragon Boat Festival is celebrated.