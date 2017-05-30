MARKET WRAP: JSE closes firmer as retailers climb and platinums fall

The JSE’s all-share index closed firmer on Tuesday as higher-volume trade returned to the local market after subdued exchanges on Monday.

Volumes were lower on the first trading day of the week after US and UK public holidays. Chinese markets were closed on Tuesday.

The all share closed 0.4% higher at 54,158 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.35%. General retailers climbed 1.84% and resources lifted 0.75%. Property was up 0.5% and industrials gained 0.37%. Platinums shed 2.06% and the gold index lost 0.8%.

The platinum sector was the main loser on the day as Lonmin dragged down the sector on a weaker spot price.

The platinum price shed 1.30% to $941.71 an ounce. Lonmin ended the day 7.71% lower at R13.52. The share price has fallen 42.37% so far this year as the platinum producer continues to implode on negative market sentiment.

Rand hedges gained on the day, with British American Tobacco rising 1.15% to R932.58.

Nampak climbed 15% to R21.85 on strong results.

The rand lost ground against the dollar in bearish trade for the local currency as it faces further head winds.

In evening trade the rand was at R13.1213 to the dollar from R12.9689.

Analysts say the rand is expected to remain on the back foot ahead of S&P Global Rating’s expected rating update on Friday. Moody’s announcement is also expected soon.

Company-specific news supported the JSE on the day as analysts continued to mull over the effects the ANC’s failure to recall President Jacob Zuma would have on markets and the economy. The market has expressed its disappointment at the party for failing to unseat Zuma at its National Executive Committee meeting at the weekend.

Foreign inflows in the bond market increased last week on the possibility that Zuma would be ousted.

Foreign inflows amounted to R5.4bn over the period, the most in seven weeks. Foreigners continued to favour bonds over equities, therefore bond inflows were the main driver last week and for the year to date, said Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts.

The benchmark R186 was bid at 8.61% from 8.585% at the JSE’s close.

Futures tracked the firmer JSE. At 5.50pm‚ the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index was up 0.25% at 47‚835 points. The number of contracts traded was 17,403 from Monday’s 8‚468.