Bonds soften slightly in line with a weaker rand

South African bonds tracked the rand marginally weaker on Tuesday shortly before midday. The rand, which bonds usually follow, lost a bit of ground in earlier trade, falling through R13.30 to the dollar.

At 11.30am, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.63% from Monday’s 8.61%.

The rand was at R13.2747 from R13.2295.

The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee is expected to leave the repo rate unchanged at its latest meeting. Governor Lesetja Kganyago will announce the decision when he delivers his speech shortly after 3pm on Thursday.

TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha said with little local data due for release today, movements in the rand would be dictated by market sentiment.