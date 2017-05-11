Why equity investors are retreating from SA

Equity investors are flocking offshore in the wake of the recent foreign-currency debt downgrades, afraid of weak economic growth and its effect on the value of their investment portfolios.

This has tested some asset managers’ offshore allocation limits. "The allocation to offshore assets in unit trust funds where we have discretion, [such as] our regulation 28 funds, have largely been at or close to their maximum offshore allowance, so there has been no real change here, as we couldn’t increase direct offshore exposure any further," said Paul Hutchinson, a sales manager at Investec Asset Management.

Regulation 28 is a section of the Pension Funds Act limiting how much asset managers can invest in each asset class for retirement funds. The Reserve Bank’s limit for investment in offshore assets is 25%.

"In terms of the Investec Equity Fund, however, over the past month we have increased our offshore allocation. The fund can invest up to 25% of its assets offshore, but we were comfortable with an allocation of about 12.5% until recently," Hutchinson said. "We have used the ... recent period of a bit of rand strength to enhance the fund’s diversification by increasing its offshore allocation from 12.5% to 20%, a level we believe is more appropriate for the environment."