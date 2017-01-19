JSE closes weaker ahead of Trump inauguration, as markets await policy details

The JSE closed flat on Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) kept rates unchanged, with investors cautious ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

The ECB earlier reaffirmed its December decision to continue to buy €80bn of assets per month until March 2017 and €60bn between April and December, causing the euro at first to record gains on the dollar, but then to weaken in later trade.

Trump has provided few details on his election promises of ramping up fiscal expenditure and tax reform.

Hawkish comments by US Federal Reserve chairperson Janet Yellen failed to support the dollar or the Dow decisively on the day.

Yellen said on Wednesday the Fed was aiming to increase rates "a few times a year" until 2019. That would bring the federal funds rate to 3% from 0.75% at present, with the market expecting at least three rate increases in 2017.

Gold shares were lower despite spot gold inching above $1,200 an ounce in intraday trade. At the JSE’s close the gold price was 0.42% lower at $1,1198 an ounce.

The all share closed 0.06% lower at 52,900.80 points and the blue-chip top 40 was off 0.02%. The gold index shed 3.65% and platinums 1.12%. Banks dropped 1.27%, general retailers 0.71% and financials 0.57%. Industrials rose 0.18%.

The Dow Jones industrial average was also flat at the JSE’s close (-0.01%), while European markets were mixed with the UK’s FTSE 100 off 0.40% and Germany’s Dax 30 up 0.20%.

Stanlib retail investment director Paul Hansen said markets around the globe started 2017 on a positive note in response to more upbeat forecasts for US GDP growth. "Forecasts have been raised to around 2%-3% for 2017, from 1.6% in 2016."

The fortunes for global markets could, however, be changing. Although the Dow entered 2017 with a gain of 1.02% in its first week, it lost 0.39% in the second week. It might be heading to another negative week, in the days leading up to the inauguration. By Thursday it was down 0.41%.

The FTSE may also be heading for a losing week, the first since December, as the British bourse initially capitalised on the weaker pound.

Momentum SP Reid analysts said the S&P 500 had effectively been unchanged since December 13, as investors continued to debate the merits of the president-elect’s economic policies while also wading through earnings data.

Hansen said contrary to perceptions, the JSE all share had performed well in 2016. Although it only made a total return of 2.6% in rand for the year, it improved 15.9% in dollar terms. "Not bad for a country with some political difficulties and very low and slow economic growth," Hansen said.

The all share had not had a negative week so far in 2017, and was up 4.4% since January 1. "The downtrend that has been in place since September has clearly been broken," Hansen said.

British American Tobacco ended the day 2.40% higher at R792 as the market warmed to its sweetened offer to buy out associate company Reynolds in a $49bn deal.

Industrial group Imperial was down 2.07% to R174.

Sibanye Gold plummeted 6.21% to R27.05 and Harmony dropped 4.45% to R32.39.

Barclays Africa fared worst of the big four, losing 1.55% to R165, while Standard Bank shed 1.50% to R148.58.

Retailers remained under pressure, with Woolworths losing 1.32% to R72.43 and The Foschini Group 0.67% to R163.90.

Arrowhead Properties gained 1.01% to R8.99 and Liberty Two Degrees 0.97% to R10.40, while Capital & Counties lost 1.09% to R46.09.

Naspers was down 0.54% to R2,175.

Astral Foods jumped 3.86% to R146.46 after Eskom agreed to postpone its power cuts to the Lekwa municipality until February 28.

CEO Chris Schutte said if Eskom were not paid or a repayment agreement were not reached with Lekwa, the power interruptions and especially the impending threat of permanent cuts would have disastrous consequences for Astral as a poultry producer in the area.