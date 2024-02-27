McLaren Artura Spider makes world debut

The Artura Spider is the company’s first convertible with a hybrid powertrain. Picture: SUPPLIED
British supercar brand McLaren has revealed the new Artura Spider. The second Artura model is the company’s first convertible with a hybrid power train.
It is best to start with the aesthetics, which are sharper than the 570S it replaces.
It is offered in 20 elite colours in addition to the standard five, with a further 18 MSO colours also available. Optional exterior packs bring carbon fibre components, silver or black badging, including the McLaren Speedmark in black.
The retractable hard top that is constructed out of carbon reinforced plastic operates in 11 seconds. It can come as an electrochromic glass panel, which can either brighten the cabin or block more than 99% of sunlight.
The pair of buttresses incorporate the rollover structure while a new aerothermal cooling system cools the power train, and also reduces air-buffeting for Spider occupants.
The signature dihedral doors open skywards to reveal a cabin trimmed in performance or luxury materials, according to the owner’s tastes. The steering wheel is free of buttons and controls, but integrated with gearshift paddles. The driver display binnacle moves with the column when adjusted for reach or rake, while manually operated Clubsport seats suited to both road and track usage are fitted as standard in most markets.
More traditional and electrically adjusted and heated comfort seats are available though, while infotainment and connectivity are covered by a pair of high-definition screens, smartphone mirroring, bluetooth and five-speaker audio system.
Optional items include wireless charging, a Bowers & Wilkins 12-speaker audio system and the Artura interior can sport a Performance theme; TechLux, where the focus is on technical luxury; or Vision, which displays a more avant-garde and adventurous look and feel.
Built in line with McLaren’s fixation with super-lightweight architecture, the Artura Spider has a kerb weight of 1,560kg, 62kg more than the Artura coupe. It is moved along by a 514kW and 720Nm, mid-mounted and twin-turbocharged 3.0l V6 engine hybridised with an axial flux electric motor that contributes 225Nm to the torque figure.
The cabin can come in Performance, TechLux or avant-garde Vision themes. Picture: SUPPLIED
A 7.4kWh battery pack comprising five lithium-ion modules, offers an increased EV range of 33km, and the minor technical changes that debut with the Spider thanks to electronic mapping will also be made available free of charge to existing Artura coupe owners via their retailers.
The dry-sump aluminium petrol engine breathes through an exhaust system revised with a tuned resonator and upward conical shape to the tailpipes to further refine the concerto at the middle and higher points of the 7,500rpm range.
Four power train drive modes: comfort, sport, track and E-mode tailor the attitude of power train. In comfort mode, the combustion engine shuts off at low speeds, and in sport and track modes, the electric motor is a bit more vigorous in its output for the benefit of low-end responses. The E-mode brings silent and electric cruising at crawl and congestion speeds.
An eight-speed transmission and a launch control system assists in propelling the Artura Spider from standstill to 100km/h in three seconds, and to a maximum speed limited to 330km/h, according to McLaren.
New developments include power train mounts to polish stability, steering feel and agility. They work in conjunction with a rear suspension concept, with proactive damping control supplied by ride control specialists Monroe. These adjust in conjunction with three suspension modes, including Comfort, Sport and Track.
The degree of electronic stability control intervention can also be adjusted to suit driver skill, preference and prevailing weather and road conditions. There is also a variable drift control or a completely off setting.
Pirelli P Zero rubber is the official standard choice of tyres for the Artura and CyberTMTyre tech by the same company generates real-time data that allows drivers to adjust tyre pressure limits. There is also a noise cancelling system that uses a sound absorbing device on the inside of the tyre wall to reduce vibration and noise.
The optional P Zero Corsa tyre is designed for use on both road and track and features racing-type compounds and unique tread patterns for higher grip levels and improved braking performance. A P Zero Winter tyre is also available while lightweight carbon ceramic discs are standard fitment inside the new and standard 15-spoke wheel in silver finish.
The hard top retracts in 11 seconds while a pair of buttresses incorporate the rollover structure and reduce air-buffeting for occupants. Picture: SUPPLIED
A gold-coloured Orum wheel finish is available, as are other alloy wheel styles. The performance of these styling new wheels is also monitored by adaptive driver assistance systems such as lane departure warning, road sign recognition and optional adaptive cruise control, auto high-beam assist, blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic detection.
Local McLaren vehicle distributor Daytona says it expects the first shipment of cars to arrive in SA in mid-2024 at a yet to be confirmed price. The Artura Spider launch price in the UK is from R5.4m for the standard specification.
International Launch
McLaren Artura Spider makes world debut
The open-top version of the hybrid super car has technical updates, including slight gains in power
