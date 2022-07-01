Renault Triber Express is now on sale in SA

The Renault Triber, the budget seven-seater people mover has gained a new cousin — the Triber Express. This is a panel van derivative that turns the living area into a 1,500l cargo area for entrepreneurship. Access to the 542kg payload that’s protected by steel mesh is through the rear doors or the tailgate boot.

Further to that, the interior of the vehicle is equipped with smart storage spaces of up to 31l, including a centre console and lower glove box. With a ground clearance of 182mm, the Triber Express transformation keeps the cheeky MPV styling for a new role in commerce.

It keeps the chrome front grille, SUV skid plates, projector headlights, LED daylight running lights, LED indicators in mirrors and longitudinal roof rails with a load capacity of up to 50kg. It rides on 14-inch wheels with wheel covers instead of alloys and subtle Express branding on the front doors identify the model.

In the passenger compartment the driver’s seat offers six-way adjustability, front power windows, a fascia with chrome edges, a fully digital instrument cluster, gear shift indicator, Bluetooth, USB and AUX ports. Rear park distance control helps with parking.

It’s powered by the same 1.0l three-cylinder motor as its civilian cousin and uses a five-speed manual transmission. Power is 52kW and 96Nm, enough for rated loads while fuel efficiency is claimed at 5.5l/100km.

Active safety equipment includes ABS and EBD, speed sensing door locking, emergency lock retractor, three-points front seat belts and dual airbags

The Triber Express is available in five exterior colour variations: Ice Cool White, Fiery Red, Moonlight Silver, Electric Blue and Honey Yellow. The model comes standard with a two-year/ 30,000km service plan and five-year/150,000km warranty. Services take place at 15,000km intervals.

Renault Triber Express comes in single 1.0-litre Energy model and costs R219,900