2022 Volkswagen Caddy still an underrated family champion

The Volkswagen Caddy needs no introduction. It was designed with the idea of blending all the best points of an SUV, MPV and a van into one universal product that can be bought by families, entrepreneurs or a combination of both. In this respect it’s not similar to many cars.

We recently spent time driving the 2022 model which went on sale in SA a few weeks ago. The formula hasn’t changed one bit, not that a wholesale change was needed. The detail changes were to modernise it for market expectations, starting with the exterior.

The styling is closer to VW’s latest cars with a change in the headlight shape. Another marked difference in this area is the closed off upper grille, like in the electric ID models and now with a lower grille with cooling nodes instead. The black bumpers look surprisingly good and they denote the Caddy Kombi 2.0TDI specification on test.

It has seating for seven passengers while there’s also a higher spec version with colour-coded bumpers and a longer base Maxi Caddy Kombi that equally fits seven passengers but with more loading space at the back.

Step inside through sliding doors on each side and it has the same airy feel of a high roof that we’ve always praised. It still has the useful roof storage too but the cockpit has been revolutionised. Adults can fit comfortably in the first row while the last is marginally tighter but still welcoming.

Boot space with all the seats up is 191l, roughly what you get in a Mini Cooper three-door hatch. However, the rearmost seats can also be folded down to create 1,213l which is ample space for everyone’s luggage in any shape or size. You need more space? Open the barn-style rear doors and remove this pair and flatten the rest to liberate a whopping 2,556l. The longer Caddy Maxi Kombi is rated with a max capacity of 3,105l.

The dashboard’s gone completely digital now with capacitive function buttons for the interior lights and volume control. It’s the same dashboard rearrangement as seen on the Golf GTI 8.