Life / Motoring

News

Meet the world’s most powerful delivery van

The Ford SuperVan is powered by four electric motors and silently blasts from 0-100km/h in under two seconds

23 June 2022 - 17:49 Motor News Reporter
With a mighty 1,471kW on tap, the new SuperVan continues a legacy of fast Ford Transits. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ford has unveiled the ultra high-performance Ford Pro Electric SuperVan at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK.

The Ford Pro Electric SuperVan uses four electric motors and a 50 kWh liquid-cooled battery than can be fully recharged in about 45 minutes using a standard electric vehicle fast-charger.  

Developed in secret by Ford Performance and rally and racing specialists Stard in Austria, the SuperVan produces around 1,471kW for a claimed sub two-second 0-100 km/h sprint. A purpose-built, track-ready all-wheel drive chassis including components from the recently unveiled E-Transit Custom 1 underpins this wild Ford.

Like any good van, the Electric SuperVan features a load space behind the driver. A door in the body side makes loading and unloading cargo easy, and Ford is developing a secure electromagnetic release system controlled via the SYNC screen

Further performance fine-tuning is delivered by an electronics package that includes traction control, launch control, a pit-lane speed limiter and three-stage regenerative braking to return energy to the battery — similar to the L Mode function on E-Transit. 

The racing cockpit of the world's most powerful delivery van. Picture: SUPPLIED
Selectable drive modes and regenerative braking technologies similar to those on Ford production electric vehicles also feature. These include drag, drift, rally and track modes.

Ford’s first SuperVan was revealed in 1971 and featured a mid-mounted engine taken from the Ford GT40. SuperVan 2 was a fibreglass version of the Transit Mk2 with a Cosworth V8 of Ford’s C100 racing car. SuperVan 3 was powered by a Cosworth HB engine shared with Formula One cars, and SuperVan 4 is the first electric version.

It makes its public debut at this weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, along with the new Ford Ranger Raptor. Multiple championship-winning racing driver and electric motorsport specialist Romain Dumas will drive the Electric SuperVan up the hill.

Courier companies with an eye to cutting delivery times, here is your SuperVan. Picture: SUPPLIED
Germany rejects EU plan for ban on fossil-fuel cars from 2035

There will continue to be niches for combustion engines so a ban is wrong, says finance minister Lindner
Life
1 day ago

Fully-electric cars to make up 40% of Ferrari sales in 2030

This while a 4.4bn euro investment will also see the firm launch 15 new models between 2023-2026
Life
6 days ago

Dutch solar car could drive months without a recharge

The Dutch-made Lightyear 0 electric vehicle uses solar energy for up to 70km of charge-free driving per day
Life
1 week ago

SA tech companies kick off electric minibus taxi research project

The group of SA fleet management companies will test an electric minibus in 2023
Life
1 week ago
