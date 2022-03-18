Life / Motoring

News

Maserati to consider more limited edition cars as it pursues electrification

The Italian prestige brand may look to add more electrified sports cars in the electric future

18 March 2022 - 13:19 Reuters
Maserati Johannesburg’s Dealer Principal, Nagesh Naidoo, with the MC20 in Sandton’s Nelson Mandela Square. Picture: SUPPLIED
Maserati Johannesburg’s Dealer Principal, Nagesh Naidoo, with the MC20 in Sandton’s Nelson Mandela Square. Picture: SUPPLIED

Italy's Maserati is considering more limited edition, super sports cars like its MC20, CEO Davide Grasso said on Thursday as Stellantis' luxury brand embraces electrification.

“Yes, there is scope for that, clients are interested, but (I) don't want to say more,” Grasso said presenting the brand's electrification strategy.

The MC20 super sport car, costing over 200,000 euros (R3,308,997), was first presented in 2020 to lead Maserati's turnaround, bolstering the group's presence in the high-end auto market.

Maserati, which will present its new Grecale sport utility vehicle (SUV) next week, aims to offer a so-called 'Folgore' full-electric version of each model, including the MC20, by 2025 and to be entirely full-electric by 2030.

Maserati's first battery electric vehicle (BEV) will be the new GranTurismo, debuting in 2023, while the Grecale will also be available in an EV version later next year.

Grasso said the upcoming models would be based on a Maserati platform but then the brand would be part of a wider technology convergence within the Stellantis group.

“Still, we need to pursue some uniqueness for Maserati and its high performance footprint,” he said.

Deliveries for the Grecale will start in the summer for the EMEA region and will follow right after in the US.

Maserati, a separate business unit within Stellantis, returned to operating profit last year, with adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 103 million euros and a 47% increase of its net revenues, to 2.021 billion euros.

The brand delivered 24,200 cars last year, up 7.3% from 2020.

“We've got a trajectory in mind for sales, but we're focusing more on profitability and quality product quality,” Grasso said. 

New colours enliven Maserati special editions

Giallo Corse is a special yellow while Blu Vittoria is a matte three-layer blue
Life
1 month ago

Maserati to develop Stirling Moss tribute sports car

MC20 will be the third car to evoke the late British racer’s memory
Life
1 year ago

F1 great Stirling Moss dies aged 90

The ‘king who was never crowned’ was regarded as greatest never to win F1 title
Life
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
When in Florida, just don’t say ‘gay’
Life / Arts & Entertainment
2.
Futuristic new Hyundai Tucson goes on sale in SA
Life / Motoring
3.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
Audi Q5 Sportback is stylish, cushy and frugal
Life / Motoring
5.
Ford Everest Sport is a brilliant package with ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.